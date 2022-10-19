How IRS adjustments may impact your 2023 taxes
Due to inflation adjustments to 2023 federal income tax brackets and other provisions announced by the Internal Revenue Service, more of your 2023 wages may be subject to lower tax rates than they were this year, and you may be able to deduct higher amounts of income. CNN reporter Matt Egan has more.
