NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 14, 2022 in New York City. The Dow was up in morning trading following a drop on Monday of over 800 points, which sent the market into bear territory as fears of a possible recession loom. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Fitch is predicting a US recession in the spring. Here's what that means for you
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve's jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned. CNN chief business correspondent Christine Romans and reporter Matt Egan explain what that means for consumers.
04:42 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 14, 2022 in New York City. The Dow was up in morning trading following a drop on Monday of over 800 points, which sent the market into bear territory as fears of a possible recession loom. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Fitch is predicting a US recession in the spring. Here's what that means for you
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Medical Marijuana in Ccannabis Flower Before The Harvest Concept of herbal alternative medicine, cbd oil, medicine industry in a greenhouse.
Tilray CEO on pot legalization: Most of America is confused
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
mark cuban
Mark Cuban responds to Elizabeth Warren calling out 'his buddies' over tax law
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
Made in America is making a comeback
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
romans magic wall jobs report
'Strength across the board': Romans breaks down the September jobs report
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Larry Summers SCREENGRAB 10/6/2022
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Patrick De Haan GasBuddy
What the OPEC+ production cut means for US gas prices
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DOLLAR
Here are 3 reasons why the US dollar is so strong
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Is the Musk Twitter deal back on?! Here are the winners and losers
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Weir wind turbine Texas vpx
How Republican states will get billions of dollars from the climate bill their party voted 'no' on
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Risk takers 4dww 2
Hundreds of companies are trying the four-day work week. Here's how it's going
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nord stream
'Unprecedented' leaks in Russian gas pipelines spark concerns of sabotage
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN