Fitch is predicting a US recession in the spring. Here's what that means for you
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve's jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned. CNN chief business correspondent Christine Romans and reporter Matt Egan explain what that means for consumers.
04:42 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Fitch is predicting a US recession in the spring. Here's what that means for you
04:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tilray CEO on pot legalization: Most of America is confused
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Mark Cuban responds to Elizabeth Warren calling out 'his buddies' over tax law
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Made in America is making a comeback
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Strength across the board': Romans breaks down the September jobs report
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
What the OPEC+ production cut means for US gas prices
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here are 3 reasons why the US dollar is so strong
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Is the Musk Twitter deal back on?! Here are the winners and losers
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Republican states will get billions of dollars from the climate bill their party voted 'no' on
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hundreds of companies are trying the four-day work week. Here's how it's going
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Unprecedented' leaks in Russian gas pipelines spark concerns of sabotage
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN