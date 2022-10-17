Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
This year fewer tomatoes were grown as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers who saw their margins sliced. CNN correspondent Stephanie Elam reports how this could make the fruit more expensive for consumers.
02:29 - Source: CNN
