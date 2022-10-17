For 25 years, Aaron Barcellos and his family have grown tomatoes. But with inflation and the lingering drought, tomatoes may not be one of the crops they grow next year.
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
This year fewer tomatoes were grown as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers who saw their margins sliced. CNN correspondent Stephanie Elam reports how this could make the fruit more expensive for consumers.
Farmers around the world are struggling. Your pee could help
Octopus CEO on renewable energy: Less gas means 'less power and less leverage to Putin'
Inside the race to combat carbon — where the prize is $100M
