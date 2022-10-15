Author reacts to Musk's reversal on Ukraine funding: 'Tiniest tiny fraction' of Musk's wealth
After exclusive CNN reporting that SpaceX will no longer fund critical satellite services in Ukraine, Elon Musk says his company will keep funding the satellite services. CEO and author Bill Browder speaks to CNN's Jim Acosta about Musk's decision.
01:54 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Author reacts to Musk's reversal on Ukraine funding: 'Tiniest tiny fraction' of Musk's wealth
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police say officers were killed after fake 911 call lured them to ambush
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
9 ayes, 0 no votes: Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump reacts to committee's unanimous vote to subpoena him
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to Schumer plead with acting AG to ask Trump to call off rioters
08:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia steps up 'kamikaze' drone attacks on Ukraine
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why experts say Kim Jong Un's bold new wardrobe indicative of his military strategy
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Bad timing': Elon Musk's company can no longer fund its vital service to Ukraine
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jury recommends life without parole for Nikolas Cruz
04:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows rare protest in Beijing as Chinese leader is set to extend his reign
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Do you believe this?': New video shows Pelosi's reaction to Capitol attack
07:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Alex Jones' reaction to jury's decision live on his own show
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video reveals a major problem for new Russian soldiers
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper rolls the tape on Trump's attacks on Haberman. See her response
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP lawmaker says new Jan. 6 videos show his party's leadership 'knew better'
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Average ACT scores drop to lowest in 30 years
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN