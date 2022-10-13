nightcap late night clip 3 thumb 16x9
Last laughs for late night TV?
CNN's media analyst Bill Carter tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin that late night shows have been a staple for the past 70 years but now the format faces an uncertain future in the streaming age. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
