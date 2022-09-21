Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
Home prices remain high despite record inflation and high mortgage rates. Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com, explains what home sellers can expect going forward and how buyers might be able to get a lower price.
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
