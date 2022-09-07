Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'

Strategist explains why you should 'buy stocks when it feels terrible'
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Now playing
00:59
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
CNN Business
Now playing
02:19
Walmart vs. Target: A tale of two retail results
Now playing
02:31
Economist: Recent inflation data may not change Fed's plan
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:09
Does Wall Street understand Netflix?
CNN Business
Now playing
02:13
Is the worst already over for stock markets? This strategist thinks so
CNN Business
Now playing
01:28
Frontier CEO sees growth opportunity after failed merger with Spirit
blackrock federal reserve rate hike markets now_00000000.png
Now playing
02:29
BlackRock investment expert: Fed will start slowing interest rate hikes
Now playing
03:10
Ex-treasury secretary makes prediction about future of US economy
U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
Now playing
01:57
Amid inflation, economist warns avoiding recession won't be 'easy path'
Now playing
03:16
Citi chief economist: Recession risk is rising
markets now omar aguilar recession_00000304.png
Now playing
01:34
Schwab top strategist: Consumers 'much better prepared' for downturn compared to Great Recession
Now playing
05:50
Suze Orman's tips for navigating inflation: Don't panic and continue to invest
Bitcoins with US tax form 1040. Golden Bitcoin on tax form. Tax form pay concept