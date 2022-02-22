WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 22: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on developments in Ukraine and Russia, and announces sanctions against Russia, from the East Room of the White House February 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. The White House earlier in the day called Russia's deployment of troops into two pro-Russian separatist regions of Ukraine "the beginnings of an invasion." (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
01:46
What Biden's Russia sanctions could mean for your wallet
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2022.
Michael Sohn/AP
Now playing
02:43
Germany halts Nord Stream 2 certification
This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with it's website on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021.
Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
04:06
Trump's Truth Social off to a rocky start as errors plague the app
Portuguese Navy
Now playing
01:02
'My car is now adrift': Cargo ship fire imperils thousands of luxury cars
Apple says the new update focuses on features around users' eyes to unlock an iPhone with FaceID.
Hazel Tang/CNN
Now playing
02:40
Apple's Face ID will soon work when you're wearing a mask. We put it to the test
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin arrives at a federal court in Manhattan on February 15, 2022 in New York.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
03:44
Here's what it was like in the courtroom for the Sarah Palin v NYT verdict
Coins representing crypto currency of bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, monero, ripple, dash, on a dark background, a pattern of coins. Business, finance and technology concept.
Adobe Stock
Now playing
02:56
Cryptocurrencies take Hollywood, sports and politics by storm
Wordle internet word game
Brook Joyner/CNN
Now playing
01:59
NY Times faces controversy after making changes to Wordle
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 24: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 24, 2022 in New York City. Stocks fell again on Monday as inflation fears, rising oil prices and continued tensions with Russia added to economic worries for global markets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Now playing
02:00
Market strategist: Geopolitical volatility could be a future buying opportunity
A gas pump at a Shell station on November 22, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Now playing
01:46
Russia-Ukraine tensions could hit consumer prices
Standard Cognition
Now playing
02:22
This AI technology lets you skip the checkout line
CNN
Now playing
02:50
Families are struggling to keep up with inflation
Mercedes-Benz AG
Now playing
01:05
See the new 677 horsepower electric Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE
Astra/John Kraus
Now playing
00:52
Watch: Astra's first-ever satellite launch for NASA ends in failure
Now playing
04:32
This fireproof material could replace lumber in your next home
Instagram: heatherreyhan
Now playing
01:40
DOJ seizes $3.6 billion tied to New York couple's bitcoin hack