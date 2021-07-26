Philip Morris wants cigarettes banned in the UK by 2030
Philip Morris International says it will stop selling Marlboro cigarettes in Britain within a decade as it called on the UK government to ban the sale of its tobacco products. CNN’s Christine Romans reports.
01:14 - Source: CNNBusiness
Matt Cardy/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 30: A couple smoke cigarettes in a public house in Bath, on June 30 2007 in Somerset, England. From 6am July 1 smoking in all enclosed places such as cafes and pubs will be banned. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
