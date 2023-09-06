Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Britain's second-largest city has declared itself bankrupt
Britain's second-biggest city effectively declared itself bankrupt, shutting down all nonessential spending after being issued with equal pay claims totaling up to £760 million ($954 million). CNN's Anna Stewart reports.
03:02 - Source: CNN
