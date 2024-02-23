Video Ad Feedback
Their tattoos tell the stories of their lives. How two African women are preserving those stories for the future
This video explores African women's connection to tattooing and scarification, looking at how that connection was lost as a result of colonization. We follow Jessica Horn and Laurence Sessou on their mission to reverse centuries of colonialism, the erasure of traditional tattoo practices and the impact this has had on women's relationship with their bodies. This story is part of 'White lies', a series by CNN's As Equals investigating skin whitening practices worldwide to expose the underlying drivers of colorism, the industry that profits from it and the cost to individuals and communities. For information about how CNN As Equals is funded and more, check out our FAQs.
Their tattoos tell the stories of their lives. How two African women are preserving those stories for the future
