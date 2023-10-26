Video Ad Feedback
This tattoo artist's work is unlike anything you've ever seen
Tattoo artist Friday Jones helps breast cancer survivors rewrite the narrative of their mastectomy scars with illustrative body art. Three of her clients tell their stories and reveal their transformations.
