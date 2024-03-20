The Persian Version still
Video Ad Feedback
Why filmmaker Maryam Keshavarz unearthed her family's secrets for 'The Persian Version'
Amanpour
Filmmaker Maryam Keshavarz on exposing her family secrets as a way of analyzing the immigrant experience in 'The Persian Version'. She discusses the movie alongside one of its stars, Bijan Daneshmand.
11:41 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
The Persian Version still
Video Ad Feedback
Why filmmaker Maryam Keshavarz unearthed her family's secrets for 'The Persian Version'
11:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Alvarez
Video Ad Feedback
Dominican Republic Official on Haiti chaos: 'Our national security is at stake here'
11:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Trump Sullivan
Video Ad Feedback
Trump would be 'unpredictable' on Ukraine, warns his former ambassador to Moscow
14:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and the new US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan (L) stand during a ceremony to receive credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Russia at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
What Putin craves most, according to fmr U.S. ambassador to Russia.
07:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Archive Haiti still
Video Ad Feedback
Amanpour Archive: Haiti's unending cycle of violence and poverty
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A mosaic of the Cerberus Hemisphere of the planet Mars, circa 1990. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Martians wanted: NASA boss on the hunt for new Red Planet recruits
04:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 14: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson attends a press conference at NASA headquarters on September 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. NASA announced the agency has appointed a new director of research to study "unidentified anomalous phenomenon", formerly referred to as UFOs. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
NASA boss Bill Nelson on the Lunar 'gas station' of the future
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Gibney Simon
Video Ad Feedback
'Mysterious inspiration': Paul Simon and Alex Gibney team up for a musical biography
19:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Warsi Baddiel
Video Ad Feedback
'A Muslim and a Jew Go There': A new podcast 'trying to keep the complex door open'
15:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BAKHMUT, UKRAINE - MARCH 05: Ukrainian medic "Doc" with the 28th Brigade runs through a partially dug trench along the frontline on March 05, 2023 outside of Bakhmut, Ukraine. The Ukrainian Army medic, an Odessa dentist in civilian life, said was a guitarist in band Uragan Metal for 13 years before he joined the Army following the Russian invasion. Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian troops as part of an offensive to encircle Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Russia's stability hinging on result of Ukraine war, says expert
23:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Covid
Video Ad Feedback
Surgeon describes what it felt like 'living through a real horror movie'
12:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AMAN QUEEN RANIA
Video Ad Feedback
Jordan's Queen Rania: War in Gaza 'a slow-motion mass murder of children'
16:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting to mark the 80th anniversary of the birth of Boris Yeltsin, the first president of the Russian Federation, at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, on February 1, 2011. AFP PHOTO/ RIA-NOVOSTI/ KREMLIN POOL/ MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
How moonlighting as a taxi driver fueled Putin's rise
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marlene Schiappa & Macron
Video Ad Feedback
France future-proofs abortion after U.S. reverses on women's rights
07:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Cockerell
Video Ad Feedback
The search for a Jewish homeland... in Texas
09:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN