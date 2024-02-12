Video Ad Feedback
How lions help Chinese Americans find culture in New York city
For young Gen Z Chinese Americans, living in New York city sees them facing old stereotypes and new divisions. At the New York Chinese FreeMasons Athletic Club, they can find solidarity and belonging while learning the acrobatic sport of lion dancing from their elder Chinese teachers.
