Daredevil stunts and elaborate costumes: Inside the competitive world of lion dancing
Originating in southern China during the Tang dynasty, lion dances are an ubiquitous sight during the Lunar New Year, performed to scare away evil spirits and ensure good fortune. But in many parts of Asia, the ancient art goes beyond tradition. It's become a fiercely competitive sport. CNN visits Yun Fook Tong, one of Hong Kong's top teams, as its members train to become fearless lions.
