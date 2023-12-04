The Red Boy by Thomas Lawrence, displayed at the Hong Kong Palace Museum
Video Ad Feedback
National Gallery masterpieces on show in Hong Kong
"Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London" brings 52 paintings by celebrated European artists to the Hong Kong Palace Museum.
Source: CNN
