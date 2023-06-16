Amanpour Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields: 'Most of my movies you couldn't make today'
Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour speaks with actress Brooke Shields about her career, beauty standards, and the new Hulu documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields".
19:07 - Source: CNN
