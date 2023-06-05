VIDEO THUMBNAIL Daria Koltsova Ukrainian children sculptures
One sculpture for every child killed. See how this woman commemorates the young lives lost in Ukraine
Since 2022 Ukrainian artist Daria Koltsova's work has been focused on a painful statistic; the number of children killed in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
02:25 - Source: CNN
