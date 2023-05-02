yo yo ma cave
How cellist Yo-Yo Ma is trying to bring us together
Amanpour
Acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma talks to Christiane Amanpour about how he hopes his new "Our Common Nature" project will bring people together with the natural world.
10:11 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
yo yo ma cave
How cellist Yo-Yo Ma is trying to bring us together
10:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Schaake
Policy expert: Companies losing track of the 'societal risk' of AI
10:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Leahy
AI Researcher: There's more regulation on selling sandwiches than on 'God-like' tech
12:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Penry Gustafson
Why this South Carolina Republican blocked her state's near-total abortion ban
09:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Khan
'You don't start with love, you end with love': Jemima Khan on arranged marriage and her new romcom
15:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rached Ghannouchi's (unseen) daughter Yusra speaks to media at Tunisia's main Islamist party Ennahda's headquarters on October 24, 2011 in Tunis. Rached Ghannouchi is the leader of the Islamist Ennahda party which claimed to have captured about 40 percent of the vote in the country's first free polls, as the cradle of the Arab Spring basked in praise for its democratic revolution. AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)
Tunisian opposition leader's daughter speaks out on father's arrest
13:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
'We're in this for the long haul,' says Wall Street Journal's editor on Evan Gershkovich's arrest
14:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Harry Belafonte 2
A never-before-seen interview with civil rights icon Harry Belafonte
15:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Harry Belafonte 1
In 2012, Harry Belafonte recorded a message for future viewers. Watch what he said
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Sununu
A plea for a return to Republican values, from the 'Live Free or Die' state
16:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Kuleba
Political will within NATO is 'lacking,' says Ukrainian FM
15:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: (L-R) Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson, state Rep. Justin Jones, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. President Joe Biden and state Rep. Justin Pearson meet at the White House April 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden met with the representatives to discuss ongoing efforts to ban assault weapons. Pearson and Jones were expelled from the Tennessee legislature after protesting during a session, but were recently reinstated. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
'It shouldn't be courageous to do what is right': Tennessee legislators speak out after Biden meeting
15:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Ukraine Doctors
Helping heal the horrors of war
09:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Osnos
Biden betting voters are looking for a 'safer harbor'
13:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Winger
'Writing into the gray areas' in 'Transatlantic'
13:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN