Why is artist Yayoi Kusama obsessed with dots?
If you don't know artist Yayoi Kusama by her brightly-colored dresses and red hair, you will surely recognize her work. In particular, her use of dots.
Art around the world 39 videos
Why is artist Yayoi Kusama obsessed with dots?
Oliver Barker, Sotheby's European Chairman, fields bids for Andy Warhol's "Self Portrait" from 1963-64, during the Contemporary Art Evening Auction at Sotheby's on June 28, 2017 in London, England.
How do art auctions really work?
03:09
The_Salt_Series_tease 2
Aerial photos show human impact on Earth
02:34
Ocean Sound Recordings 01
Why music legends travel to this remote island
03:24
"Apparition" by Christy Lee Rogers
Astonishing underwater photography shot from above
02:36
tyler mitchell amanpour
How Tyler Mitchell creates his Black 'utopia'
14:21
Leslie Hutchinson DV 2
Remembering 'Hutch:' The Black cabaret star Britain forgot
02:59
hohenzollern castle video still 1
Germany's ex-royals want their riches back
05:58
This picture taken on March 1, 2018 shows Yuichi Hirose, a craftsman who dyes white fabrics with meticulously hand-cut stencils for a kimono, working at a century-old workshop in Tokyo. - Once a standard of the Japanese wardrobe, the kimono is now often a garment reserved for special occasions, such as weddings and coming-of-age ceremonies, and is mostly worn by women. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)
The Japanese artisan making warrior prints
01:51
