Video Ad Feedback
How do you fall in love with art?
A relationship with an artwork doesn't always start with love at first sight, but it can be nurtured to a place of understanding.
02:36 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
How do you fall in love with art?
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dating isn't cheap. Here's how much money singles are spending
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Historian: There is no celebrity chef like Martha Stewart
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what life is like for migrants in NYC tent city
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show North Korean teens being punished in front of crowd. Hear why
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Unusually interesting sight': See what man was doing while doctors operated on him
02:08
Now playing- Source: WSVN
Video Ad Feedback
Miss America 2024 on being the first active-duty service member to win title
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear 911 call requesting ambulance to defense secretary's home
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump ally caught on audio recording allegedly threatening to assassinate two prominent Democrats
01:54
Now pl