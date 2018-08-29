Video Ad Feedback
How do art auctions really work?
From the lead up to the sale to the moment the hammer comes down, former CEO of Christie's and art adviser Steven Murphy explains what happens at an auction.
03:09 - Source: CNN
Art around the world 39 videos
Video Ad Feedback
How do art auctions really work?
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Aerial photos show human impact on Earth
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why is artist Yayoi Kusama obsessed with dots?
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why music legends travel to this remote island
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Astonishing underwater photography shot from above
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Tyler Mitchell creates his Black 'utopia'
14:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Remembering 'Hutch:' The Black cabaret star Britain forgot
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Germany's ex-royals want their riches back
05:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The Japanese artisan making warrior prints
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN