Artist buries himself under road for 3 days

Performance artist Mike Parr buries himself under a road in Hobart, Australia, as part of the 2018 Dark Mofo winter festival
Australian performance artist Mike Parr buried himself under a road in Hobart, Tasmania. He will remain underground for 72 hours with no food, only water.
