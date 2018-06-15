Artist buries himself under road for 3 days

Breaking News
Australian performance artist Mike Parr buried himself under a road in Hobart, Tasmania. He will remain underground for 72 hours with no food, only water.
Source: CNN
Australian performance artist Mike Parr buried himself under a road in Hobart, Tasmania. He will remain underground for 72 hours with no food, only water.
