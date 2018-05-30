Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Inside Westminster Abbey's $30M secret attic

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Inside Westminster Abbey's $30M secret attic

Westminster Abbey is receiving its first architectural addition in 250 years: an unexplored 13th-century attic space that has been subject to a $30M renovation.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Inside Westminster Abbey's $30M secret attic

Westminster Abbey is receiving its first architectural addition in 250 years: an unexplored 13th-century attic space that has been subject to a $30M renovation.
Source: CNN