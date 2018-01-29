david hockney card
Hockney at 80: An encounter with the artist
Journalist Nick Glass meets celebrated British artist David Hockney in his studio in the Hollywood Hills.
Art around the world 39 videos
Oliver Barker, Sotheby's European Chairman, fields bids for Andy Warhol's "Self Portrait" from 1963-64, during the Contemporary Art Evening Auction at Sotheby's on June 28, 2017 in London, England.
How do art auctions really work?
The_Salt_Series_tease 2
Aerial photos show human impact on Earth
yayoi kusama animation 1
Why is artist Yayoi Kusama obsessed with dots?
Ocean Sound Recordings 01
Why music legends travel to this remote island
"Apparition" by Christy Lee Rogers
Astonishing underwater photography shot from above
tyler mitchell amanpour
How Tyler Mitchell creates his Black 'utopia'
Leslie Hutchinson DV 2
Remembering 'Hutch:' The Black cabaret star Britain forgot
hohenzollern castle video still 1
Germany's ex-royals want their riches back
