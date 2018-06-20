Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sou Fujimoto: The visionary blending architecture with nature
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sou Fujimoto: The visionary blending architecture with nature
Architect Sou Fujimoto is known for his genre-defying buildings -- from private homes to public libraries -- that blur the line between nature and the built environment.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Sou Fujimoto: The visionary blending architecture with nature
How 'Stranger Things' helps Eggo sales
GE changed our lives. Why is it struggling?
Feds ban hands-free Tesla device
Lewandowski mocks girl separated from mom
'Black Panther' star honors Waffle House hero
Garfield celebrates 40 years of hating Mondays
Tiffany is trying to be cool. It's working.
Rapper XXXTentacion killed in apparent robbery
Cardi B and Seinfeld go 'Between Two Ferns'
Beyoncé and Jay-Z drop joint album
Disney issues seizure warning for 'Incredibles 2'
Watch viral video of Tesla on fire
New WarnerMedia CEO: Our job is to back up CNN
Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer flunk crash test
See viral parody 'Wheel of Fortune' account
See More
Sou Fujimoto: The visionary blending architecture with nature
Architect Sou Fujimoto is known for his genre-defying buildings -- from private homes to public libraries -- that blur the line between nature and the built environment.
Source: CNN