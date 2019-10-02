The vintage WWII bomber that crashed while trying to land at an airport in Hartford, Connecticut was there as part of an event spotlighting the aircraft.

A Wings of Freedom Tour that included the B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft, among others, is scheduled for September 30th through October 3rd at Bradley International Airport, according to the Collings Foundation website, which is currently down.

The Collings Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving aviation history, has just one B17 plane in its collection.

As part of the tour, people can purchase any experience aboard the aircraft and explore inside a B-17 and B-24. Passengers can take flight in the aircraft. Ground tours are also available.

CNN has reached out to the Collings Foundation for a statement.