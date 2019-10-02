WWII-era plane crashes in Connecticut
This photographer was sitting outside the airport when the plane crashed
Photographer Tony Arreguin took photos of the the plane crash. The images showed a massive pillar of smoke billowing from flames at the plane crash in Hartford, Connecticut, this morning.
Arreguin tweeted that he was sitting outside Bradley International Airport when the vintage B-17 bomber exploded.
This is what it looks like at the scene of the plane crash
A dramatic video posted on Facebook showed massive plumes of dark smoke rising from the airport where the WWII-era bomber plane crashed this morning.
The video, which was taken from a distance, showed just how far the smoke is spreading.
The vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end an airport runway while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport as part of a historical tour. At least six patients have been taken to Hartford Hospital so far.
Connecticut governor: "Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft"
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted that state agencies are on the scene responding to the accident at Bradley International Airport and says his prayers are with everyone on board.
“Several of our state agencies, including @CT_STATE_POLICE and @CTDEEPNews, remain on scene responding to the accident at @Bradley_Airport. Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft. Our prayers are with everyone who was on board,” he tweeted.
Airplane's operator thanks first responders and shares "thoughts and prayers" with those on flight
The Collings Foundation, which owns and operates the vintage Boeing B-17 plane that crashed at a Connecticut airport, tells CNN it is cooperating with officials and its' thoughts and prayers are with those on the flight, according to a spokesperson.
The Foundation describes itself as "a non-profit 501c3 foundation dedicated to living history through the Wings of Freedom Tour & the Vietnam Memorial Flight." The Wings of Freedom Tour travels from airport to airport raising money to preserve vintage planes.
Read the full statement from the Collings Foundation below:
Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley.
The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known.
Governor's spokesperson on WWII plane crash: "This is a tragedy"
A spokesperson for the Connecticut Governor’s office told CNN, “This is a tragedy."
The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, as well as the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are responding to the crash, Max Reiss, Director of Communications Office for Ned Lamont told CNN.
At least six patients have been taken to Hartford Hospital following the crash of a vintage WWII bomber at Bradley International Airport. Police are not sure how many passengers or crew were on board the aircraft.
The WWII-era plane that crashed was part of a "Wings of Freedom Tour"
The vintage WWII bomber that crashed while trying to land at an airport in Hartford, Connecticut was there as part of an event spotlighting the aircraft.
A Wings of Freedom Tour that included the B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft, among others, is scheduled for September 30th through October 3rd at Bradley International Airport, according to the Collings Foundation website, which is currently down.
The Collings Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving aviation history, has just one B17 plane in its collection.
As part of the tour, people can purchase any experience aboard the aircraft and explore inside a B-17 and B-24. Passengers can take flight in the aircraft. Ground tours are also available.
CNN has reached out to the Collings Foundation for a statement.
At least 6 patients are at the Hartford Hospital after airport crash
Hartford Hospital has received six patients according to a Hartford HealthCare spokesperson. The patients’ conditions were not immediately available.
Connecticut State Police said they were not sure how many passengers or crew were on board the aircraft that crashed at Bradley International Airport.
The Connecticut office of the Chief Medical Examiner told CNN “emergency procedures are in effect,” but would not elaborate any further on what those procedures are according to Linda Sylvia, the executive secretary for the office.
A vintage WWII plane crashed at a Connecticut airport and erupted into flames
A World War II aircraft crashed this morning at Bradley International Airport, New England's second largest airport, and an active fire and rescue operation is underway according to the airport’s official twitter account.
The airport is currently closed.
The vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m. It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military, according to a statement from the FAA.