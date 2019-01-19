As protesters across the country take to the streets today, many will have to contend with a winter storm sweeping across the northeast.

In the nation's capital: Folks marching in Washington can expect light flurries and a wintry mix as they start the day. That precipitation should turn to rain by the afternoon, but temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid- to upper-30s.

Further north: Marches in the Northeast won’t have to deal with that precipitation until later in the day. New York won’t see snow until around 4 p.m. and Boston won’t get any snow until the evening.

But it’s going to be cold. While temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s, it’ll feel more like it’s in the 20s, thanks to the wind chill.

