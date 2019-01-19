This year's marches come as concerns about diversity and inclusion continue to rattle groups across the country.

Days after the 2018 midterm elections, the original founder of the Women's March called for four leaders to step down for allegedly allowing bigotry into their mission.

The group has released numerous statements condemning anti-Semitism and vowing to learn from its missteps through trainings and discussions — pledges that people associated with the group say are underway.

Watch more: