Women's March 2019By Dakin Andone and Meg Wagner, CNN
These are the priorities guiding the Women’s March this year (and ahead of 2020)
From CNN's Emanuella Grinberg
In 2017 the Women’s March was about building community. In 2018, the movement focused on the midterm elections.
Now the Women’s March will be guided by a new policy document the group released on Friday, listing legislative and policy priorities that will serve as a road map to the 2020 elections.
The Women’s Agenda includes proposals addressing issues like...
- Violence against women
- LGBTQIA+ rights
- Immigrant rights
- Civil rights and liberties
- Environmental justice.
Those priorities were compiled by more than 50 experts from organizations like the ACLU, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Indigenous Environmental Network, Planned Parenthood and the National Council of Jewish Women among many, many others.
Why this year's Women's March is surrounded in controversy
This year's marches come as concerns about diversity and inclusion continue to rattle groups across the country.
Days after the 2018 midterm elections, the original founder of the Women's March called for four leaders to step down for allegedly allowing bigotry into their mission.
The group has released numerous statements condemning anti-Semitism and vowing to learn from its missteps through trainings and discussions — pledges that people associated with the group say are underway.
It's going to be cold, snowy and rainy at the Washington march
From CNN's Judson Jones
As protesters across the country take to the streets today, many will have to contend with a winter storm sweeping across the northeast.
In the nation's capital: Folks marching in Washington can expect light flurries and a wintry mix as they start the day. That precipitation should turn to rain by the afternoon, but temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid- to upper-30s.
Further north: Marches in the Northeast won’t have to deal with that precipitation until later in the day. New York won’t see snow until around 4 p.m. and Boston won’t get any snow until the evening.
But it’s going to be cold. While temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s, it’ll feel more like it’s in the 20s, thanks to the wind chill.
Where women's rights advocates are marching today
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
Today marks the third year of Women's Marches, and thousands of protesters are expected to gather in cities across the US.
Here are some of the marches we're watching today:
- Washington, DC: Although accusations of anti-Semitism have been lobbied against the leadership of the DC organizers, Women's March, Inc., Chief Operating Officer Rachel Carmona told CNN the organization rejects anti-Semitism and is committed to making this year's march one of growth. Line up starts at 10 a.m. at Freedom Plaza.
- Los Angeles: From Pershing Square to City Hall, Angelenos will be participating in a march beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
- New York City: Women's March Alliance is hosting a New York City march for the third year. Instead of a rally, this event will have a "kick-off" before the march at 11:00 a.m. at 62nd Street and Central Park West. The parade route will run along Central Park. (Women's March Alliance has worked to distinguish themselves from Women's March, Inc.)
- San Francisco: Planned Parenthood Northern California and Women's March, Inc. are co-hosting the Women's March San Francisco 2019 March and Rally. The Saturday rally will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Civic Center Plaza, with a march to follow down Market Street to the Embarcadero.
- Seattle: Seattle will host a whole weekend of activities put on by Womxn's March on Seattle. It all begins Saturday with a rally and march held at Cal Anderson Park at 9 a.m. The march will end at Seattle Center, where participants can attend activism workshops, the organization said.
- Boston: The Boston Common will be the meeting point for March Forward Massachusetts' 2019 Boston Women's March. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.