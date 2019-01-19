In 2017 the Women’s March was about building community. In 2018, the movement focused on the midterm elections.

Now the Women’s March will be guided by a new policy document the group released on Friday, listing legislative and policy priorities that will serve as a road map to the 2020 elections.

The Women’s Agenda includes proposals addressing issues like...

Violence against women

LGBTQIA+ rights

Immigrant rights

Civil rights and liberties

Environmental justice.

Those priorities were compiled by more than 50 experts from organizations like the ACLU, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Indigenous Environmental Network, Planned Parenthood and the National Council of Jewish Women among many, many others.