Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is with the marchers in New York City

Today marks the third year of women's marches, and thousands are expected to march in cities across the US — but during the past few weeks, there's also been controversy over leadership, an evolving agenda and inclusion.

And that controversy is impacting some marches.

The National Organization for Women- Baton Rouge Chapter canceled the New Orleans march, citing the controversy over the leadership of Women's March, Inc.

"The controversy is dampening efforts of sister marches to fundraise, enlist involvement, find sponsors and attendee numbers have drastically declined this year," the Facebook statement read. "New Orleans is no exception."

Women's March on Washington-Ohio Chapter announced on Facebook that it has canceled the Cincinnati Women's March, citing an inability to confirm a location or secure event insurance.

The group also acknowledged obstacles to making the event feel inclusive, both in the event's history and due to recent controversy.

"With issues of exclusion of women of color in the past two Cincinnati marches to the concerns about antisemitism on the national level, many women and femmes are experiencing hurt, anger and distrust of one another," the statement on Facebook said. "Over the course of the next year we hope to provide opportunities to explore those sentiments, to learn from each other and to hopefully bridge the divide."