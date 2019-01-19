Women's March 2019By Dakin Andone and Meg Wagner, CNN
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is with the marchers in New York City
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted at the New York City women's march at Columbus Circle.
At 29, Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Her surprise primary victory against 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley shook the political establishment last summer.
There's another New York City rally today: Demonstrators packed part of Foley Square in lower Manhattan for a "Women's Unity Rally" on Saturday. Organizers said they aim "to demand equal justice for black women, immigrant women, women of color, and gender nonconforming people."
Ocasio-Cortez is scheduled to speak at that rally as well.
Los Angeles marcher: "Our voices need to be heard"
From CNN's Stephanie Becker
March attendees have started gathering in Los Angeles.
Among them were Gyasmine George-Williams and Christine Guzmán, who said they were marching because "our voices need to be heard."
Here's a look at the signs they are carrying today:
Meanwhile, Yanti Palleschi, of Sherman Oaks, sat at a table covered in paper and markers, working on a sign. The single mom and non-profit board member pointed to the history made by women in the midterm elections last year, but said she hopes to see more progress made in the future.
Some cities canceled marches this year because of controversy
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
Today marks the third year of women's marches, and thousands are expected to march in cities across the US — but during the past few weeks, there's also been controversy over leadership, an evolving agenda and inclusion.
And that controversy is impacting some marches.
The National Organization for Women- Baton Rouge Chapter canceled the New Orleans march, citing the controversy over the leadership of Women's March, Inc.
Women's March on Washington-Ohio Chapter announced on Facebook that it has canceled the Cincinnati Women's March, citing an inability to confirm a location or secure event insurance.
The group also acknowledged obstacles to making the event feel inclusive, both in the event's history and due to recent controversy.
"With issues of exclusion of women of color in the past two Cincinnati marches to the concerns about antisemitism on the national level, many women and femmes are experiencing hurt, anger and distrust of one another," the statement on Facebook said. "Over the course of the next year we hope to provide opportunities to explore those sentiments, to learn from each other and to hopefully bridge the divide."
This is what the Berlin's women's march looked like today
Women's marches isn't limited to the US.
Activists rallied in Berlin this morning for the Women's March 2019, too. That march was organized by Democrats Abroad and was scheduled to coincide with the women's marches taking place today across the US.
Here's what the march looked like in Germany today:
There was another march in DC yesterday
Today's Women's March isn't the only rally in Washington, DC, this week.
Anti-abortion protesters gathered yesterday for the annual March for Life, which has taken place every year since 1974. Since the Supreme Court ruled abortion legal in 1973, marchers have descended upon Washington to protest the decision.
The event included a video message from President Donald Trump and an address by Vice President Mike Pence.
These are the priorities guiding the Women’s March this year (and ahead of 2020)
From CNN's Emanuella Grinberg
In 2017 the Women’s March was about building community. In 2018, the movement focused on the midterm elections.
Now the Women’s March will be guided by a new policy document the group released on Friday, listing legislative and policy priorities that will serve as a road map to the 2020 elections.
The Women’s Agenda includes proposals addressing issues like...
- Violence against women
- LGBTQIA+ rights
- Immigrant rights
- Civil rights and liberties
- Environmental justice.
Those priorities were compiled by more than 50 experts from organizations like the ACLU, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Indigenous Environmental Network, Planned Parenthood and the National Council of Jewish Women among many, many others.
Why this year's Women's March is surrounded in controversy
This year's marches come as concerns about diversity and inclusion continue to rattle groups across the country.
Days after the 2018 midterm elections, the original founder of the Women's March called for four leaders to step down for allegedly allowing bigotry into their mission.
The group has released numerous statements condemning anti-Semitism and vowing to learn from its missteps through trainings and discussions — pledges that people associated with the group say are underway.
It's going to be cold, snowy and rainy at the Washington march
From CNN's Judson Jones
As protesters across the country take to the streets today, many will have to contend with a winter storm sweeping across the northeast.
In the nation's capital: Folks marching in Washington can expect light flurries and a wintry mix as they start the day. That precipitation should turn to rain by the afternoon, but temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid- to upper-30s.
Further north: Marches in the Northeast won’t have to deal with that precipitation until later in the day. New York won’t see snow until around 4 p.m. and Boston won’t get any snow until the evening.
But it’s going to be cold. While temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s, it’ll feel more like it’s in the 20s, thanks to the wind chill.
Where women's rights advocates are marching today
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
Today marks the third year of women's M\marches, and thousands of protesters are expected to gather in cities across the US.
Here are some of the marches we're watching today:
- Washington, DC: Although accusations of anti-Semitism have been lobbied against the leadership of the DC organizers, Women's March, Inc., Chief Operating Officer Rachel Carmona told CNN the organization rejects anti-Semitism and is committed to making this year's march one of growth. Line up starts at 10 a.m. at Freedom Plaza.
- Los Angeles: From Pershing Square to City Hall, Angelenos will be participating in a march beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
- New York City: Women's March Alliance is hosting a New York City march for the third year. Instead of a rally, this event will have a "kick-off" before the march at 11:00 a.m. at 62nd Street and Central Park West. The parade route will run along Central Park. (Women's March Alliance has worked to distinguish themselves from Women's March, Inc.)
- San Francisco: Planned Parenthood Northern California and Women's March, Inc. are co-hosting the Women's March San Francisco 2019 March and Rally. The Saturday rally will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Civic Center Plaza, with a march to follow down Market Street to the Embarcadero.
- Seattle: Seattle will host a whole weekend of activities put on by Womxn's March on Seattle. It all begins Saturday with a rally and march held at Cal Anderson Park at 9 a.m. The march will end at Seattle Center, where participants can attend activism workshops, the organization said.
- Boston: The Boston Common will be the meeting point for March Forward Massachusetts' 2019 Boston Women's March. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.