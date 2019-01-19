Women's March 2019By Dakin Andone and Meg Wagner, CNN
There's a counterprotest of women who say they don't feel welcome at the Women's March
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
A smaller group of women gathered in Washington Saturday for a counterprotest called the March For ALL Women.
The group's website says the event is for women who might not agree with the politics of the main Women's March.
One woman there told CNN she came to the counter protest because she felt like Trump supporters weren't welcome at the Women's March. She also went to yesterday's March for Life, she said.
One woman held a sign that said "The Women's March doesn't define me." Another woman's said "We all deserve to to be head."
Here's what the crowd looked like:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is with the marchers in New York City
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted at the New York City women's march at Columbus Circle.
At 29, Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Her surprise primary victory against 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley shook the political establishment last summer.
There's another New York City rally today: Demonstrators packed part of Foley Square in lower Manhattan for a "Women's Unity Rally" on Saturday. Organizers said they aim "to demand equal justice for black women, immigrant women, women of color, and gender nonconforming people."
Ocasio-Cortez is scheduled to speak at that rally as well.
Los Angeles marcher: "Our voices need to be heard"
From CNN's Stephanie Becker
March attendees have started gathering in Los Angeles.
Among them were Gyasmine George-Williams and Christine Guzmán, who said they were marching because "our voices need to be heard."
Here's a look at the signs they are carrying today:
Meanwhile, Yanti Palleschi, of Sherman Oaks, sat at a table covered in paper and markers, working on a sign. The single mom and non-profit board member pointed to the history made by women in the midterm elections last year, but said she hopes to see more progress made in the future.
Some cities canceled marches this year because of controversy
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
Today marks the third year of women's marches, and thousands are expected to march in cities across the US — but during the past few weeks, there's also been controversy over leadership, an evolving agenda and inclusion.
And that controversy is impacting some marches.
The National Organization for Women- Baton Rouge Chapter canceled the New Orleans march, citing the controversy over the leadership of Women's March, Inc.
Women's March on Washington-Ohio Chapter announced on Facebook that it has canceled the Cincinnati Women's March, citing an inability to confirm a location or secure event insurance.
The group also acknowledged obstacles to making the event feel inclusive, both in the event's history and due to recent controversy.
"With issues of exclusion of women of color in the past two Cincinnati marches to the concerns about antisemitism on the national level, many women and femmes are experiencing hurt, anger and distrust of one another," the statement on Facebook said. "Over the course of the next year we hope to provide opportunities to explore those sentiments, to learn from each other and to hopefully bridge the divide."
This is what the Berlin's women's march looked like today
Women's marches isn't limited to the US.
Activists rallied in Berlin this morning for the Women's March 2019, too. That march was organized by Democrats Abroad and was scheduled to coincide with the women's marches taking place today across the US.
Here's what the march looked like in Germany today:
There was another march in DC yesterday
Today's Women's March isn't the only rally in Washington, DC, this week.
Anti-abortion protesters gathered yesterday for the annual March for Life, which has taken place every year since 1974. Since the Supreme Court ruled abortion legal in 1973, marchers have descended upon Washington to protest the decision.
The event included a video message from President Donald Trump and an address by Vice President Mike Pence.
These are the priorities guiding the Women’s March this year (and ahead of 2020)
From CNN's Emanuella Grinberg
In 2017 the Women’s March was about building community. In 2018, the movement focused on the midterm elections.
Now the Women’s March will be guided by a new policy document the group released on Friday, listing legislative and policy priorities that will serve as a road map to the 2020 elections.
The Women’s Agenda includes proposals addressing issues like...
- Violence against women
- LGBTQIA+ rights
- Immigrant rights
- Civil rights and liberties
- Environmental justice.
Those priorities were compiled by more than 50 experts from organizations like the ACLU, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Indigenous Environmental Network, Planned Parenthood and the National Council of Jewish Women among many, many others.
Why this year's Women's March is surrounded in controversy
This year's marches come as concerns about diversity and inclusion continue to rattle groups across the country.
Days after the 2018 midterm elections, the original founder of the Women's March called for four leaders to step down for allegedly allowing bigotry into their mission.
The group has released numerous statements condemning anti-Semitism and vowing to learn from its missteps through trainings and discussions — pledges that people associated with the group say are underway.
It's going to be cold, snowy and rainy at the Washington march
From CNN's Judson Jones
As protesters across the country take to the streets today, many will have to contend with a winter storm sweeping across the northeast.
In the nation's capital: Folks marching in Washington can expect light flurries and a wintry mix as they start the day. That precipitation should turn to rain by the afternoon, but temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid- to upper-30s.
Further north: Marches in the Northeast won’t have to deal with that precipitation until later in the day. New York won’t see snow until around 4 p.m. and Boston won’t get any snow until the evening.
But it’s going to be cold. While temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s, it’ll feel more like it’s in the 20s, thanks to the wind chill.