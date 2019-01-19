There's a counterprotest of women who say they don't feel welcome at the Women's March

A smaller group of women gathered in Washington Saturday for a counterprotest called the March For ALL Women.

The group's website says the event is for women who might not agree with the politics of the main Women's March.

One woman there told CNN she came to the counter protest because she felt like Trump supporters weren't welcome at the Women's March. She also went to yesterday's March for Life, she said.

One woman held a sign that said "The Women's March doesn't define me." Another woman's said "We all deserve to to be head."

Here's what the crowd looked like: