The Women's March leadership just addressed the accusations of anti-Semitism

CNN

The Women's March leadership took the stage in Washington and tackled the elephant in the room: accusations of anti-Semitism in the movement.

"Over the last year, my sisters in Women's March and I have faced accusations that have hurt my soul," said board member Carmen Perez-Jordan. "Charges of anti-Semitism and neglecting our LGBTQIA family. And I want to be unequivocal in affirming that Women's March and I and my sisters condemn anti-Semitism and homophobia and transphobia in all forms."

Tamika Mallory, one of the movement's co-presidents, echoed those sentiments, saying, "To all my sisters, I see you."

"To my Muslim sisters, I see you," Mallory said. "To my Latina sisters, I see you. To my Asian sisters, I see you. To my disabled sisters, I see you. And to my Jewish sisters: Do not let anyone tell you who I am. I see all of you."

About the controversy: Today's marches come as allegations of anti-Semitism against the leaders of the national Women's March Inc. and the main Washington march pushed some rally organizers in other cities to disassociate themselves from that group.

Days after the 2018 midterm elections, the original founder of the Women's March called for four leaders to step down for allegedly allowing bigotry into their mission.

The group has released numerous statements condemning anti-Semitism and vowing to learn from its missteps through trainings and discussions — pledges that people associated with the group say are underway.