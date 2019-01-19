This mom and daughter from Texas bought their tickets to DC after the Kavanaugh hearing

Gina Lopez and her daughter Leah Lopez traveled from Houston, Texas, to be at today's Women's March in Washington, DC.

They said they planned the trip after the September confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault.

“We just had enough, we've absolutely had enough — the wall, Kavanaugh, the whole thing. We just finally decided it's time, it's time to come here and march," Gina Lopez said.

