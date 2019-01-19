This is what the women's marches looked like across the US

Women and their allies turned out in cities across the country and marked the third consecutive year of women’s marches.

Not all of them operated under the flag of the main Women’s March in Washington D.C., thanks in part to accusations of bigotry in the organization’s leadership — accusations that were strongly denied.

But many demonstrators said they recognized that the movement was bigger than a few individual leaders, and focused their attention towards championing progressive policies and making certain their work was inclusive and represented all people.

Here’s what the marches looked like in different US cities.

Washington, D.C.

Jose Luis Magana/AP AP licensed

New York City:

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images Getty

Boston:

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images Getty

Chicago:

Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images Getty

Denver:

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images Getty

Seattle:

Augie Martin CNN

Los Angeles: