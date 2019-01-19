Women's March 2019By Dakin Andone and Meg Wagner, CNN
This is what the women's marches looked like across the US
Women and their allies turned out in cities across the country and marked the third consecutive year of women’s marches.
Not all of them operated under the flag of the main Women’s March in Washington D.C., thanks in part to accusations of bigotry in the organization’s leadership — accusations that were strongly denied.
But many demonstrators said they recognized that the movement was bigger than a few individual leaders, and focused their attention towards championing progressive policies and making certain their work was inclusive and represented all people.
Here’s what the marches looked like in different US cities.
Washington, D.C.
New York City:
Boston:
Chicago:
Denver:
Seattle:
Los Angeles:
Get a bird's-eye view of the New York City march
From CNN's David Williams
Activists in New York City gathered around Central Park and Columbus Circle today for one of two marches in Manhattan.
Shari Cohen shot video of the march from a 7th floor window overlooking Columbus Circle. In the video, drummers lead the way as protesters carrying signs follow.
Gillibrand: "Our movement is empowered when all of us lift each other up"
From CNN's Dan Merica
Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand condemned anti-Semitism at a women's march in Des Moines, Iowa, where she was campaigning for president.
Gillibrand also said her vision for the country was anchored by confronting President Donald Trump and ensuring gender equality.
The junior senator from New York jumped into the 2020 presidential race earlier this week, telling Stephen Colbert she was forming an exploratory committee.
The Women's March leadership just addressed the accusations of anti-Semitism
The Women's March leadership took the stage in Washington and tackled the elephant in the room: accusations of anti-Semitism in the movement.
"Over the last year, my sisters in Women's March and I have faced accusations that have hurt my soul," said board member Carmen Perez-Jordan. "Charges of anti-Semitism and neglecting our LGBTQIA family. And I want to be unequivocal in affirming that Women's March and I and my sisters condemn anti-Semitism and homophobia and transphobia in all forms."
Tamika Mallory, one of the movement's co-presidents, echoed those sentiments, saying, "To all my sisters, I see you."
About the controversy: Today's marches come as allegations of anti-Semitism against the leaders of the national Women's March Inc. and the main Washington march pushed some rally organizers in other cities to disassociate themselves from that group.
Days after the 2018 midterm elections, the original founder of the Women's March called for four leaders to step down for allegedly allowing bigotry into their mission.
The group has released numerous statements condemning anti-Semitism and vowing to learn from its missteps through trainings and discussions — pledges that people associated with the group say are underway.
These are the signs people are carrying in Seattle
A women's march is underway in Seattle. Many of the protesters are carrying signs — here's a look at some of the ones CNN spotted.
"Ugh, where do I even start"
"If you don't fight for all — you fight for none."
"Real men are feminists"
This mom and daughter from Texas bought their tickets to DC after the Kavanaugh hearing
From CNN's Jessica Dean
Gina Lopez and her daughter Leah Lopez traveled from Houston, Texas, to be at today's Women's March in Washington, DC.
They said they planned the trip after the September confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault.
“We just had enough, we've absolutely had enough — the wall, Kavanaugh, the whole thing. We just finally decided it's time, it's time to come here and march," Gina Lopez said.
The Women's March has been surrounded by controversy. This marcher isn't bothered by it.
Jessica Childs, who's marching in Washington today, told CNN she was not bothered by the controversy that has plagued the Women's March leadership in recent months.
Childs attended the inaugural Women's March on Washington in 2017, and said it was "nothing like I've ever experienced before."
Another marcher, Carmella Ormando, said she had no reservations about attending today's march, despite concerns about anti-Semitism.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says NYC rallies have the same message
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the two women's marches in New York City today share the same message.
CNN caught up with Ocasio-Cortez while she attended the Women’s March Alliance near Central Park. She's scheduled to speak at the "Women's Unity Rally" at Foley Square in lower Manhattan later today.
Ocasio-Cortez speaks with CNN's Jason Carroll:
This marcher says she's tired of the "racism that comes out of the President's mouth"
From CNN's Stephanie Becker
Sandra McCluskey, of Palm Springs, California, said she was one of 20 people who took a bus to the march in Los Angeles. It's the retired nutritionist's third year at a women's march.
McCluskey wore a green jacket, the back of which read, "I care do you," a reference to the infamous jacket First Lady Melania Trump wore on the way to the US-Mexico border last summer to visit a shelter for immigrant children.