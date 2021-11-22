US
Multiple injured after car runs through Wisconsin holiday parade

By Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:57 p.m. ET, November 21, 2021
4 min ago

The White House is monitoring the Waukesha parade incident

From CNN’s Arlette Saenz

The White House is monitoring the situation in Waukesha, Wisconsin, according to a White House official.

Waukesha Police said more than 20 people were injured after an SUV ran through the city's Christmas parade earlier this evening.

Officials have recovered the suspected vehicle, and they are looking into a person of interest, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said.

5 min ago

Waukesha County executive says he was at the parade and noticed police sirens

From CNN’s Joe Sutton and Brad Parks

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said he participating in the parade with his wife and noticed the police sirens.

He said he later learned about the people who were injured. 

Read his full statement:

“This is an unspeakable tragedy, affecting us all as we work to overcome an extremely challenging two years and resume our cherished holiday traditions. Keep the families affected in your thoughts as we work to offer whatever support we can. I have been in contact with Mayor Reilly and offered any resources the county could provide. I have also spoken with the Governor who offers his prayers and assistance. Right now, we are still learning about what happened. This is an active investigation, and all updates tonight will come from our law enforcement partners.
"I had just finished participating in the parade with my wife when I noticed police sirens. Shortly afterward, I learned that a vehicle drove through the parade route injuring many people. Please pray for our community tonight after the horrific events at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.”
12 min ago

Wisconsin senator: "Please keep the victims in your prayers tonight"

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin called the incident at the Waukesha Christmas Parade "horrific," and urged people to pray for the victims.

"The horrific violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade is just heartbreaking. Please keep the victims in your prayers tonight," she tweeted.

More than 20 people were injured Sunday evening when an SUV plowed into crowds gathered for the parade, police said.

14 min ago

Officials have recovered the vehicle and are looking into a person of interest

Officials have recovered a vehicle after a red SUV ran through crowds at the Waukesha, Wisconsin, holiday parade, Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters moments ago.

"We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time," he said.

When asked if the person of interest is in custody, he repeated that there is a person of interest, and said he needed to get more information.

Officials are planning to hold a news conference at 8:30 p.m. ET.

15 min ago

More than 20 people injured after car ran through holiday parade

(CNN)

More than 20 people were injured when a car plowed into crowds at the city's Christmas parade, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters Sunday.

He did not detail the types or severities of the injuries. Officials will hold an 8:30 p.m. ET news conference to give further updates.

Thompson said there are currently no other threats.

"Very tragic incident, very chaotic," he said of the crash.

34 min ago

This is the route for the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade

From CNN's Keith Allen

The city of Waukesha posted a map of their 2021 Christmas parade route prior to it taking place on Sunday.

A car ran through the parade Sunday night, leaving multiple people injured, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel intern Kaylee Staral, who was at the parade.

We're not sure where on the route the crash occurred, but here's a look at the planned parade path:

35 min ago

This was the 58th annual Christmas parade for Waukesha

The Christmas parade that a car ran through earlier this evening was the 58th annual for the Wisconsin city.

"The 58th Annual Waukesha Holiday Parade will roll through the streets of historic downtown Waukesha," according to an event listing on the Waukesha Visitor Bureau's website.

The parade started at 5 p.m. ET, or 4 p.m. local time, and was set to run for two hours.

Multiple people are injured after a car ran through the parade Sunday night. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

39 min ago

Witness to Wisconsin holiday parade incident: "There were multiple people on the ground"

From CNN’s Joe Sutton 

Kaylee Staral, a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel intern who witnessed the incident, described what it was like on the ground during the incident.

“Probably around 20 to 30 minutes into the parade, a red SUV came running down the middle of the street – there were a lot of screams – and we almost thought maybe it was Santa, but it was a red SUV and it hit a lot of people," she said.

Staral went on to say “there were multiple people on the ground.”

Describing the injuries, Staral said “right in front of me in the little spot where I was sitting, probably four people were down – so there were a lot of people that ran to go check on them. I believe that the four people in front of me were still breathing, but they were down, they were not moving.”

48 min ago

Reports: Multiple people injured after car runs through Waukesha Christmas Parade

From CNN’s Keith Allen

(WSVN)

A car ran through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday night, leaving multiple people injured, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel intern Kaylee Staral, who was at the parade.

Multiple people were on the ground injured after the incident, Staral told CNN’s Pamela Brown Sunday night.

Waukesha Police are advising people to avoid the downtown area and have established a family reunification center, the agency said on their official Facebook page