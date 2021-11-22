11 adults and 12 minors were taken to Waukesha-area hospitals after parade incident

Fire Chief Steven Howard (CNN)

A total of 23 people, including 12 pediatric patients, were taken to the hospital after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha, Fire Chief Steven Howard said at a news conference.

"The city of Waukesha Fire Department and its partners transported a total of 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients to six area hospitals," he said.

He said they did not have specific information about the injuries at this time.

Howard noted there were "some fatalities," but added, "we do not have any detailed information on the fatalities at this time."