Multiple fatalities after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

By Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 9:40 p.m. ET, November 21, 2021
22 Posts
26 min ago

11 adults and 12 minors were taken to Waukesha-area hospitals after parade incident

Fire Chief Steven Howard
Fire Chief Steven Howard (CNN)

A total of 23 people, including 12 pediatric patients, were taken to the hospital after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha, Fire Chief Steven Howard said at a news conference.

"The city of Waukesha Fire Department and its partners transported a total of 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients to six area hospitals," he said.

He said they did not have specific information about the injuries at this time.

Howard noted there were "some fatalities," but added, "we do not have any detailed information on the fatalities at this time."

30 min ago

A "person of interest" is in custody, police chief says

Wisconsin Police Chief Dan Thompson
Wisconsin Police Chief Dan Thompson (CNN)

Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson said a "person of interest" is in custody following the incident at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Thompson said police were no longer looking for a suspect's vehicle.

"This is still a very fluid investigation," he said.

35 min ago

Police chief says there are "some fatalities" following Waukesha parade incident

There are "some fatalities" after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson said, but he did not specify how many.

"The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals, some of the individuals were children and some fatalities as a result of this incident," he said.

Earlier today, Thompson said more than 20 people were injured in the incident.

37 min ago

NOW: Officials give an update on the Wisconsin Christmas Parade incident

(CNN)
Law enforcement officials are now giving an update about the incident at the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade.

What we know so far: More than 20 people were injured when an SUV ran into crowds gathered for the parade, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said earlier today.

Officials have recovered the suspected vehicle, and they are looking into a person of interest, Thompson said.

He added there are currently no other threats.

39 min ago

White House offers assistance to state and local officials after Waukesha incident

From CNN’S Arlette Saenz

The White House is in touch with state and local officials to offer support and assistance following the incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin, according to a White House official.

“The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident,” a White House official said. “We have reached out to state and local officials to offer any support and assistance as needed.”

More than 20 people were injured during the incident, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said earlier today.

44 min ago

ATF agents assisting Waukesha Police

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded to assist Waukesha Police, according to Erik Longnecker, acting division chief of the Public Affairs Division of the ATF.

Earlier this evening, the FBI said it was aware of the incident at Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade, where an SUV ran through a crowd Sunday night.

More than 20 people were injured during the incident, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said earlier today.

49 min ago

Waukesha official: "There was so much joy and holiday spirit in the air before all this happened"

From CNN’s Joe Sutton 

Waukesha Alderman Don Paul Browne tells CNN he was participating in today's Christmas parade, but said he was out of the parade before the incident occurred.

“This is so sad and senseless," he said. "There was so much joy and holiday spirit in the air before all this happened."

He urged people to "keep our victims, families and our community in your thoughts and prayers.”

More than 20 people were injured Sunday when an SUV plowed into Waukesha's holiday parade.

57 min ago

Shelter in place ordered for portions of Waukesha

From CNN’s Natasha Chen and Conor Powell

(Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
The Waukesha Police Department has sent a push alert to cell phones in the area asking those “within a ½ mile radius of the 5 points downtown” to immediately shelter in place.

 Police did not provide additional information for the alert.

57 min ago

Witness describes seeing vehicle plow into band: "It was not something that I wanted to see"

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

(Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
Angela O’Boyle, who lives in an apartment on the fifth floor which overlooks the Waukesha Christmas parade route, told CNN’s Natasha Chen she was on the balcony watching tonight.

“The next thing I heard were screams and turned my head and saw the car come and plow into the band that was just pass my balcony at that point," she said.

She added, "It hit at least two people right away and rolled over them. And then continued down the road to People’s Park, which is at the end of the block – and then kept going, it didn’t stop.” 

Boyle said she heard screaming and people yelling out their children’s names. 

She went on to say, “it was not something that I wanted to see.”