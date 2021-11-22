US
Multiple fatalities after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

By Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 11:53 PM ET, Sun November 21, 2021
2 hr 15 min ago

Waukesha school district cancels classes on Monday

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The School District of Waukesha has canceled classes on Monday after an SUV plowed into crowds at a Christmas parade in the Wisconsin city Sunday night.

"The District will have additional counselors available at all buildings for all students and staff in need of support services,” a message on the school district website said.  

City and law enforcement officials said there were "some fatalities" and 23 people -- including 12 minors -- were injured in the incident.

A person of interest is in custody following the parade crash, police said.

2 hr 19 min ago

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, who represents Waukesha, tweets out guidance to constituents

From CNN’s Sarah Fortinsky

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, who represents the district in which the parade was held, tweeted out guidance to his constituents searching for family following the SUV incident.

"If you are searching for family, please go to the Waukesha Metro Center, 212 E Saint Paul Ave," he tweeted.

"I continue to monitor the situation as full details come to light and I’m thankful for all of the first responders who are answering the call for help," he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

2 hr 18 min ago

Waukesha officials just gave an update on the deadly Christmas parade incident. Here's what we learned.

(CNN)
Multiple people were killed after an SUV plowed into crowds at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday night, officials said.

City and law enforcement officials just gave an update on the incident. Many details are still unclear, but here's what we know so far:

  • "Some fatalities": Both Police Chief Dan Thompson and Fire Chief Steven Howard said there were "some fatalities" after a red SUV slammed into crowds at the parade. Neither official gave an exact number, and Howard noted, "we do not have any detailed information on the fatalities at this time."
  • 23 people taken to hospitals: At least 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients were taken to six Waukesha-area hospitals following the incident, Howard said. He said officials did not have specific information about any of the injuries at this time.
  • A person of interest is in custody: Thompson said a "person of interest" is in custody following the parade crash. Earlier in the day, he told reporters that officials had recovered the suspected vehicle.
  • An officer tried to stop the SUV: Thompson noted that one police officer discharged his weapon at the suspect's vehicle to try to stop it. "No bystanders were injured by a result of the weapon discharge," Thompson said.
2 hr 18 min ago

An officer discharged his weapon to try to stop the SUV

A police officer discharged his weapon at the suspect's vehicle to try to stop it, Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson said.

The SUV ran into crowds gathered for the parade in Waukesha, injuring 23 people, including 12 minors.

"No bystanders were injured by a result of the weapon discharge," Thompson said.

The officer has been with the police department for six and a half years, he added.

2 hr 40 min ago

11 adults and 12 minors were taken to Waukesha-area hospitals after parade incident

Fire Chief Steven Howard
Fire Chief Steven Howard (CNN)

A total of 23 people, including 12 pediatric patients, were taken to the hospital after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha, Fire Chief Steven Howard said at a news conference.

"The city of Waukesha Fire Department and its partners transported a total of 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients to six area hospitals," he said.

He said they did not have specific information about the injuries at this time.

Howard noted there were "some fatalities," but added, "we do not have any detailed information on the fatalities at this time."

2 hr 44 min ago

A "person of interest" is in custody, police chief says

Wisconsin Police Chief Dan Thompson
Wisconsin Police Chief Dan Thompson (CNN)

Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson said a "person of interest" is in custody following the incident at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Thompson said police were no longer looking for a suspect's vehicle.

"This is still a very fluid investigation," he said.

2 hr 49 min ago

Police chief says there are "some fatalities" following Waukesha parade incident

There are "some fatalities" after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson said, but he did not specify how many.

"The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals, some of the individuals were children and some fatalities as a result of this incident," he said.

Earlier today, Thompson said more than 20 people were injured in the incident.

2 hr 51 min ago

NOW: Officials give an update on the Wisconsin Christmas Parade incident

(CNN)
Law enforcement officials are now giving an update about the incident at the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade.

What we know so far: More than 20 people were injured when an SUV ran into crowds gathered for the parade, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said earlier today.

Officials have recovered the suspected vehicle, and they are looking into a person of interest, Thompson said.

He added there are currently no other threats.

2 hr 53 min ago

White House offers assistance to state and local officials after Waukesha incident

From CNN’S Arlette Saenz

The White House is in touch with state and local officials to offer support and assistance following the incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin, according to a White House official.

“The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident,” a White House official said. “We have reached out to state and local officials to offer any support and assistance as needed.”

More than 20 people were injured during the incident, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said earlier today.