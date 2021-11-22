Waukesha school district cancels classes on Monday

The School District of Waukesha has canceled classes on Monday after an SUV plowed into crowds at a Christmas parade in the Wisconsin city Sunday night.

"The District will have additional counselors available at all buildings for all students and staff in need of support services,” a message on the school district website said.

City and law enforcement officials said there were "some fatalities" and 23 people -- including 12 minors -- were injured in the incident.

A person of interest is in custody following the parade crash, police said.