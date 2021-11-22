US
Multiple fatalities after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

By Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 10:53 p.m. ET, November 21, 2021
28 min ago

At least 28 patients are being treated following parade tragedy, according to local hospitals

From CNN’s Andy Rose

(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP)
At least 28 patients are being treating after an SUV plowed into crowds at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday night, two local hospitals said.

Children’s Wisconsin – a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee – says it is treating 15 patients who were hurt in the parade tragedy.

“Children’s Wisconsin immediately prepared for a surge of patients after receiving notification from law enforcement of the incident at the Waukesha Holiday Christmas Parade,” the hospital said in a written statement.
“As of 8 p.m., Children’s Wisconsin received 15 patients from the incident, with no reported fatalities at our hospital at that time.”

Aurora Medical Center-Summit, a hospital in Waukesha County, told CNN Sunday night it is treating 13 patients.

Three are listed in critical condition, four in serious condition and six in fair condition.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s senseless tragedy and our hearts are with the Waukesha community,” a statement from the hospital said.

Previously, the hospital said it was treating 12 patients.

Waukesha officials announced there were multiple fatalities in the incident but did not provide a specific number as families are notified.

1 hr 14 min ago

Waukesha school district cancels classes on Monday

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The School District of Waukesha has canceled classes on Monday after an SUV plowed into crowds at a Christmas parade in the Wisconsin city Sunday night.

"The District will have additional counselors available at all buildings for all students and staff in need of support services,” a message on the school district website said.  

City and law enforcement officials said there were "some fatalities" and 23 people -- including 12 minors -- were injured in the incident.

A person of interest is in custody following the parade crash, police said.

1 hr 18 min ago

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, who represents Waukesha, tweets out guidance to constituents

From CNN’s Sarah Fortinsky

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, who represents the district in which the parade was held, tweeted out guidance to his constituents searching for family following the SUV incident.

"If you are searching for family, please go to the Waukesha Metro Center, 212 E Saint Paul Ave," he tweeted.

"I continue to monitor the situation as full details come to light and I’m thankful for all of the first responders who are answering the call for help," he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

1 hr 17 min ago

Waukesha officials just gave an update on the deadly Christmas parade incident. Here's what we learned.

(CNN)
Multiple people were killed after an SUV plowed into crowds at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday night, officials said.

City and law enforcement officials just gave an update on the incident. Many details are still unclear, but here's what we know so far:

  • "Some fatalities": Both Police Chief Dan Thompson and Fire Chief Steven Howard said there were "some fatalities" after a red SUV slammed into crowds at the parade. Neither official gave an exact number, and Howard noted, "we do not have any detailed information on the fatalities at this time."
  • 23 people taken to hospitals: At least 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients were taken to six Waukesha-area hospitals following the incident, Howard said. He said officials did not have specific information about any of the injuries at this time.
  • A person of interest is in custody: Thompson said a "person of interest" is in custody following the parade crash. Earlier in the day, he told reporters that officials had recovered the suspected vehicle.
  • An officer tried to stop the SUV: Thompson noted that one police officer discharged his weapon at the suspect's vehicle to try to stop it. "No bystanders were injured by a result of the weapon discharge," Thompson said.
1 hr 17 min ago

An officer discharged his weapon to try to stop the SUV

A police officer discharged his weapon at the suspect's vehicle to try to stop it, Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson said.

The SUV ran into crowds gathered for the parade in Waukesha, injuring 23 people, including 12 minors.

"No bystanders were injured by a result of the weapon discharge," Thompson said.

The officer has been with the police department for six and a half years, he added.

1 hr 39 min ago

11 adults and 12 minors were taken to Waukesha-area hospitals after parade incident

Fire Chief Steven Howard
A total of 23 people, including 12 pediatric patients, were taken to the hospital after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha, Fire Chief Steven Howard said at a news conference.

"The city of Waukesha Fire Department and its partners transported a total of 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients to six area hospitals," he said.

He said they did not have specific information about the injuries at this time.

Howard noted there were "some fatalities," but added, "we do not have any detailed information on the fatalities at this time."

1 hr 43 min ago

A "person of interest" is in custody, police chief says

Wisconsin Police Chief Dan Thompson
Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson said a "person of interest" is in custody following the incident at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Thompson said police were no longer looking for a suspect's vehicle.

"This is still a very fluid investigation," he said.

1 hr 47 min ago

Police chief says there are "some fatalities" following Waukesha parade incident

There are "some fatalities" after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson said, but he did not specify how many.

"The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals, some of the individuals were children and some fatalities as a result of this incident," he said.

Earlier today, Thompson said more than 20 people were injured in the incident.

1 hr 50 min ago

NOW: Officials give an update on the Wisconsin Christmas Parade incident

(CNN)
Law enforcement officials are now giving an update about the incident at the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade.

What we know so far: More than 20 people were injured when an SUV ran into crowds gathered for the parade, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said earlier today.

Officials have recovered the suspected vehicle, and they are looking into a person of interest, Thompson said.

He added there are currently no other threats.