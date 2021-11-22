At least 28 patients are being treated following parade tragedy, according to local hospitals

(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP)

At least 28 patients are being treating after an SUV plowed into crowds at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday night, two local hospitals said.

Children’s Wisconsin – a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee – says it is treating 15 patients who were hurt in the parade tragedy.

“Children’s Wisconsin immediately prepared for a surge of patients after receiving notification from law enforcement of the incident at the Waukesha Holiday Christmas Parade,” the hospital said in a written statement.

“As of 8 p.m., Children’s Wisconsin received 15 patients from the incident, with no reported fatalities at our hospital at that time.”

Aurora Medical Center-Summit, a hospital in Waukesha County, told CNN Sunday night it is treating 13 patients.

Three are listed in critical condition, four in serious condition and six in fair condition.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s senseless tragedy and our hearts are with the Waukesha community,” a statement from the hospital said.

Previously, the hospital said it was treating 12 patients.

Waukesha officials announced there were multiple fatalities in the incident but did not provide a specific number as families are notified.