Multiple injured after car runs through Wisconsin holiday parade

By Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:54 p.m. ET, November 21, 2021
36 min ago

Witness to Wisconsin holiday parade incident: "There were multiple people on the ground"

From CNN’s Joe Sutton 

Kaylee Staral, a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel intern who witnessed the incident, described what it was like on the ground during the incident.

“Probably around 20 to 30 minutes into the parade, a red SUV came running down the middle of the street – there were a lot of screams – and we almost thought maybe it was Santa, but it was a red SUV and it hit a lot of people," she said.

Staral went on to say “there were multiple people on the ground.”

Describing the injuries, Staral said “right in front of me in the little spot where I was sitting, probably four people were down – so there were a lot of people that ran to go check on them. I believe that the four people in front of me were still breathing, but they were down, they were not moving.”

44 min ago

Reports: Multiple people injured after car runs through Waukesha Christmas Parade

From CNN’s Keith Allen

A car ran through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday night, leaving multiple people injured, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel intern Kaylee Staral, who was at the parade.

Multiple people were on the ground injured after the incident, Staral told CNN’s Pamela Brown Sunday night.

Waukesha Police are advising people to avoid the downtown area and have established a family reunification center, the agency said on their official Facebook page