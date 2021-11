Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife are praying for the "kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act" following the incident at the Waukesha Christmas parade.

"I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information," he tweeted.

Earlier today, more than 20 people were injured after an SUV ran through the Waukesha Christmas Parade.