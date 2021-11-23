Five people were killed and 48 were injured after a red SUV sped into Waukesha's Christmas parade Sunday afternoon.

The five deceased victims from Sunday's incident range in age from 52 to 81 and include four women and one man, according to Police Chief Dan Thompson.

The city of Waukesha confirmed the names of the victims Monday as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Here's what we know about some of the victims:

LeAnna Owen: The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a statement on Facebook Monday, saying members of the group were among the dead Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

One of those women was Owen, who had been the manager at Packard Glen Apartments for almost 10 years, property owner Dave Schmidt told CNN. His staff posted a statement for residents informing them of her death, as a member of the group.

"This was one of her passions that she truly loved," the statement said. "She was so proud to be part of this group and lit up when she talked about it."

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies did not mention how many members of the group were affected or injured in the incident.

Jane Kulich: Milwaukee native Jane Kulich, 52, was representing her employer, Citizens Bank, in the parade when she was struck and killed, according to her daughter Taylor Smith.

"She was an amazing mom and grandma. Everyone loved her," Smith told CNN.

Kulich is survived by her three children and three grandchildren.