Trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killing

Deadly Wisconsin parade

The latest on the deadly Wisconsin parade

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:48 a.m. ET, November 23, 2021
1 min ago

Waukesha School District remains closed today following parade tragedy

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The Waukesha School District has announced they will be closed Tuesday, according to a post on the district’s website and social media accounts. 

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday's events and the tremendous effect they are having on both our school community and the larger Waukesha community. The School District of Waukesha will again be closed for classes on Tuesday, November 23, as we continue to focus on our kids, staff, and families by making resources available to them…” the statement from the district said. 

Classes are expected to resume Monday following the holiday break.

28 min ago

What we know about the victims in the Waukesha parade incident

From CNN's Claudia Dominguez and Lauren M. Johnson

Five people were killed and 48 were injured after a red SUV sped into Waukesha's Christmas parade Sunday afternoon.

The five deceased victims from Sunday's incident range in age from 52 to 81 and include four women and one man, according to Police Chief Dan Thompson.

The city of Waukesha confirmed the names of the victims Monday as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Here's what we know about some of the victims:

LeAnna Owen: The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a statement on Facebook Monday, saying members of the group were among the dead Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

One of those women was Owen, who had been the manager at Packard Glen Apartments for almost 10 years, property owner Dave Schmidt told CNN. His staff posted a statement for residents informing them of her death, as a member of the group.

"This was one of her passions that she truly loved," the statement said. "She was so proud to be part of this group and lit up when she talked about it."

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies did not mention how many members of the group were affected or injured in the incident.

Jane Kulich: Milwaukee native Jane Kulich, 52, was representing her employer, Citizens Bank, in the parade when she was struck and killed, according to her daughter Taylor Smith.

"She was an amazing mom and grandma. Everyone loved her," Smith told CNN.

Kulich is survived by her three children and three grandchildren.

40 min ago

The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade will appear in court today. Here's what we know.

From CNN's Raja Razek

Initial charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against the suspect in Sunday's fatal incident at the Waukesha Christmas parade, according to a statement from Waukesha County District Attorney's office. 

"We are working closely with the City of Waukesha Police Department to review the matter and decide what criminal charges will be issued. Initial charges are expected to be filed tomorrow," read the statement released Monday. 

"Additional charges will be considered at a later time, as the investigation unfolds and the full extent of injuries is known," the statement added.

Earlier Monday, police identified the suspect as Darrell Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He will have his initial appearance in court on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. local time). Police have recommended five charges of intentional homicide after at least five people were killed and 48 others were injured in the chaos.

Some background: The celebratory sounds of a Wisconsin Christmas parade were interrupted by terrified screams Sunday after a vehicle plowed into participants and spectators gathered for the event in Waukesha, a city about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

You can read more about how events unfolded here.