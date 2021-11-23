Suspect in Waukesha parade incident is a registered sex offender in Nevada

Darrell Brooks Jr. Brooks, the SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, on Sunday, November 21st, 2021 (Waukesha County Sheriff Office/AP)

Court and inmate records, in addition to the Nevada sex offender registry, show that the suspect authorities say is behind the fatal Waukesha parade incident is a registered sex offender in Nevada.

Darrell Brooks, according to the documents, pleaded guilty to statutory sexual seduction in November 2006.

Additional details about the case were not immediately available.

Brooks, according to Nevada inmate records, served his sentence in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center from March 2007 to September 2008.

CNN has been unable to identify Brooks' lawyer for this case.

Brooks may be charged with five counts of intentional homicide when he appears in a Waukesha court later today.

Some background: The celebratory sounds of a Wisconsin Christmas parade were interrupted by terrified screams Sunday after a vehicle plowed into participants and spectators gathered for the event in Waukesha, a city about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

You can read more about how events unfolded here.