Suspect in Waukesha parade incident is a registered sex offender in Nevada

The man accused of careening his SUV into a Wisconsin parade, killing five people and injuring 48 others, was out on bond after allegedly running over a woman who said she's the mother of his child earlier this month, according to court documents.
Darrell E. Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee is the lone suspect in Sunday's tragedy, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said.
Brooks may be charged with five charges of intentional homicide, and more charges are possible, Thompson said.
Now, some are wondering why Brooks was released on $1,000 bond after allegedly running over a woman on Nov. 2 — an amount the district attorney's office now calls "inappropriately low."
About the Nov. 2 incident: Brooks is accused of running over a woman with his car while she was walking through a gas station parking lot on Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint. The woman Brooks allegedly ran over with his car in the Nov. 2 incident told authorities that she was the mother of his child, according to the criminal complaint.
"Officers observed tire tracks on her left pants leg," the criminal complaint read.
Prosecutors filed five charges related to the incident including: obstructing an officer; second-degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments; disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments; and misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.
Brooks was also charged with bail jumping because he was already out on bail following an incident from July 24, 2020, according to court documents.
The Milwaukee District Attorney's office now says it should not have recommended such a low bail for Brooks and have launched an internal review into the decision.
"The State's bail recommendation in this case was inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges and the pending charges against Mr. Brooks," the office's said in a statement.
"The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail."
CNN reached out to Brooks' attorney from the 2020 and earlier November 2021 incident about the district attorney's statement, but has not yet received a response.
