US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killing

live news

Live

Deadly Wisconsin parade

Live Updates

The latest on the deadly Wisconsin parade

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:53 p.m. ET, November 23, 2021
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr ago

Suspect in Waukesha parade incident is a registered sex offender in Nevada

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

Darrell Brooks Jr. Brooks, the SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, on Sunday, November 21st, 2021
Darrell Brooks Jr. Brooks, the SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, on Sunday, November 21st, 2021 (Waukesha County Sheriff Office/AP)

Court and inmate records, in addition to the Nevada sex offender registry, show that the suspect authorities say is behind the fatal Waukesha parade incident is a registered sex offender in Nevada. 

Darrell Brooks, according to the documents, pleaded guilty to statutory sexual seduction in November 2006.

Additional details about the case were not immediately available.

Brooks, according to Nevada inmate records, served his sentence in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center from March 2007 to September 2008.

CNN has been unable to identify Brooks' lawyer for this case.

Brooks may be charged with five counts of intentional homicide when he appears in a Waukesha court later today.

Some background: The celebratory sounds of a Wisconsin Christmas parade were interrupted by terrified screams Sunday after a vehicle plowed into participants and spectators gathered for the event in Waukesha, a city about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

You can read more about how events unfolded here.

3 hr 4 min ago

Members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were among the victims of Waukesha's deadly parade

From CNN's Theresa Waldrop

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a marching, dancing holiday fixture in Wisconsin for nearly 40 years were hit by tragedy as they marched on Sunday, November 21st, 2021
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a marching, dancing holiday fixture in Wisconsin for nearly 40 years were hit by tragedy as they marched on Sunday, November 21st, 2021 (CBS 58 Milwaukee/AP)

The tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday brought the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies into a sad spotlight.

Members of the group were among the five people killed when an SUV driver slammed into a Christmas parade, according to its Facebook page.

The Grannies who died "were extremely passionate," the post said. "Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together."

Who are the Grannies and what do they do?

For one, they probably aren't your grandma's grandmas.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies have been bringing joy to Wisconsin parade crowds from Memorial Day to Christmas, sashaying with their pompoms in costumes that fit the occasion, for decades.

"They have won many trophies, but it's the enthusiasm and smiles from children and adults of all ages that warm the hearts of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies," the group's website says.

The only requirement to be a member is to be a grandmother, the group says.

The Dancing Grannies was formed in 1984 from what was originally a jazzercise group, one of the members told CNN affiliate WDJT earlier this year.

They go out to dinners together and carpool to a parade in Minnesota once a year, a member told WDJT. "It's a good time," she said.

The group was devastated by Sunday's tragedy, the group said in Facebook.

"Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness."

3 hr 38 min ago

Court records show Waukesha parade suspect was out on bail

From CNN's Ralph Ellis, Kay Jones and Holly Yan

The man accused of careening his SUV into a Wisconsin parade, killing five people and injuring 48 others, was out on bond after allegedly running over a woman who said she's the mother of his child earlier this month, according to court documents.

Darrell E. Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee is the lone suspect in Sunday's tragedy, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said.

Brooks may be charged with five charges of intentional homicide, and more charges are possible, Thompson said.

Now, some are wondering why Brooks was released on $1,000 bond after allegedly running over a woman on Nov. 2 — an amount the district attorney's office now calls "inappropriately low."

About the Nov. 2 incident: Brooks is accused of running over a woman with his car while she was walking through a gas station parking lot on Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint. The woman Brooks allegedly ran over with his car in the Nov. 2 incident told authorities that she was the mother of his child, according to the criminal complaint.

"Officers observed tire tracks on her left pants leg," the criminal complaint read.

Prosecutors filed five charges related to the incident including: obstructing an officer; second-degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments; disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments; and misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.

Brooks was also charged with bail jumping because he was already out on bail following an incident from July 24, 2020, according to court documents.

The Milwaukee District Attorney's office now says it should not have recommended such a low bail for Brooks and have launched an internal review into the decision.

"The State's bail recommendation in this case was inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges and the pending charges against Mr. Brooks," the office's said in a statement.

"The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail."

CNN reached out to Brooks' attorney from the 2020 and earlier November 2021 incident about the district attorney's statement, but has not yet received a response.

Read more here.

4 hr 5 min ago

Waukesha School District remains closed today following parade tragedy

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The Waukesha School District has announced they will be closed Tuesday, according to a post on the district’s website and social media accounts. 

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday's events and the tremendous effect they are having on both our school community and the larger Waukesha community. The School District of Waukesha will again be closed for classes on Tuesday, November 23, as we continue to focus on our kids, staff, and families by making resources available to them…” the statement from the district said. 

Classes are expected to resume Monday following the holiday break.

4 hr 33 min ago

What we know about the victims in the Waukesha parade incident

From CNN's Claudia Dominguez and Lauren M. Johnson

Five people were killed and 48 were injured after a red SUV sped into Waukesha's Christmas parade Sunday afternoon.

The five deceased victims from Sunday's incident range in age from 52 to 81 and include four women and one man, according to Police Chief Dan Thompson.

The city of Waukesha confirmed the names of the victims Monday as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Here's what we know about some of the victims:

LeAnna Owen: The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a statement on Facebook Monday, saying members of the group were among the dead Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

One of those women was Owen, who had been the manager at Packard Glen Apartments for almost 10 years, property owner Dave Schmidt told CNN. His staff posted a statement for residents informing them of her death, as a member of the group.

"This was one of her passions that she truly loved," the statement said. "She was so proud to be part of this group and lit up when she talked about it."

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies did not mention how many members of the group were affected or injured in the incident.

Jane Kulich: Milwaukee native Jane Kulich, 52, was representing her employer, Citizens Bank, in the parade when she was struck and killed, according to her daughter Taylor Smith.

"She was an amazing mom and grandma. Everyone loved her," Smith told CNN.

Kulich is survived by her three children and three grandchildren.

3 hr 10 min ago

The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade will appear in court today. Here's what we know.

From CNN's Raja Razek

Initial charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against the suspect in Sunday's fatal incident at the Waukesha Christmas parade, according to a statement from Waukesha County District Attorney's office. 

"We are working closely with the City of Waukesha Police Department to review the matter and decide what criminal charges will be issued. Initial charges are expected to be filed tomorrow," read the statement released Monday. 

"Additional charges will be considered at a later time, as the investigation unfolds and the full extent of injuries is known," the statement added.

Earlier Monday, police identified the suspect as Darrell Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He will have his initial appearance in court on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. local time). Police have recommended five charges of intentional homicide after at least five people were killed and 48 others were injured in the chaos.

Some background: The celebratory sounds of a Wisconsin Christmas parade were interrupted by terrified screams Sunday after a vehicle plowed into participants and spectators gathered for the event in Waukesha, a city about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

You can read more about how events unfolded here.