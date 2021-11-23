Death toll rises to 6 after child dies following Waukesha parade incident, prosecutors say

A sixth person has died in relation to the Waukesha Christmas parade incident, according to prosecutors. The news came during the first court appearance for suspect Darrell Brooks in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

The sixth person is a child, the prosecutor said. Brooks is currently facing an additional charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

The hearing is ongoing.

Brooks was arrested on Sunday after allegedly using his SUV to plow through a Christmas parade in Waukesha.