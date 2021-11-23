Death toll rises to 6 after child dies following Waukesha parade incident, prosecutors say
From Kay Jones
A sixth person has died in relation to the Waukesha Christmas parade incident, according to prosecutors. The news came during the first court appearance for suspect Darrell Brooks in Waukesha County Circuit Court.
The sixth person is a child, the prosecutor said. Brooks is currently facing an additional charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
The hearing is ongoing.
Brooks was arrested on Sunday after allegedly using his SUV to plow through a Christmas parade in Waukesha.
23 min ago
5 dancers remain in the ICU after Waukesha Christmas parade incident
From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado
Five dancers who were injured during the Waukesha Christmas parade incident remain in the ICU, according to a statement by the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team.
“Our dancers have a multitude of serious physical injuries, of those, five dancers are currently in the ICU,” read the statement posted to the dance team’s Facebook page.
The team has also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for their members’ medical bills, loss of work, new costumes and other lost items.
35 min ago
Court documents indicate at least 62 people injured in Christmas parade incident
From CNN’s Kay Jones
Charging documents filed against Waukesha parade incident suspect Darrell Brooks indicate a total of 62 people were injured, in addition to the five people killed Sunday.
Previously, authorities said 48 people were injured.
Brooks was arrested on Sunday after allegedly using his SUV to plow through a Christmas parade in Waukesha.
30 min ago
Waukesha parade incident suspect charged with 5 counts of first-degree intentional homicide
From CNN’s Kay Jones
Prosecutors officially charged Darrell Brooks with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday.
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said during a press conference on Monday that his office had recommended the charges to the district attorney.
1 hr 9 min ago
SOON: Suspect in Waukesha parade incident makes initial court appearance
Darrell Brooks, the suspect in Sunday's fatal incident at the Waukesha Christmas parade, is expected to have his his initial court appearance in court at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Police said they would refer five counts of intentional homicide against the Milwaukee man after they say he barreled into the Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday, killing five people and injuring 48 more — including at least 18 children.
The woman survived the Nov. 2 incident and was taken to a hospital for her injuries, according to a criminal complaint.
Prosecutors filed five charges related to the incident, including obstructing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.
Brooks was released from jail Nov. 11 on $1,000 bail — an amount the Milwaukee County district attorney's office had recommended but now questions.
5 hr 12 min ago
These are the charges against the suspect in Sunday's deadly Waukesha parade
Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson said officials are referring five charges of intentional homicide for Darrell E. Brooks, the suspect in Sunday’s incident at the Christmas parade.
"At this time, the Waukesha Police Department is referring five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional charges based on the investigation," Thompson said at a news conference Monday afternoon.
The charges against him include: Obstructing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.
Brooks will have his initial appearance in court on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. local time).
CNN's Theresa Waldrop contributed reporting to this post.
7 hr 45 min ago
Suspect in Waukesha parade incident is a registered sex offender in Nevada
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
Court and inmate records, in addition to the Nevada sex offender registry, show that the suspect authorities say is behind the fatal Waukesha parade incident is a registered sex offender in Nevada.
Darrell Brooks, according to the documents, pleaded guilty to statutory sexual seduction in November 2006.
Additional details about the case were not immediately available.
Brooks, according to Nevada inmate records, served his sentence in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center from March 2007 to September 2008.
CNN has been unable to identify Brooks' lawyer for this case.
Brooks may be charged with five counts of intentional homicide when he appears in a Waukesha court later today.
Some background: The celebratory sounds of a Wisconsin Christmas parade were interrupted by terrified screams Sunday after a vehicle plowed into participants and spectators gathered for the event in Waukesha, a city about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.