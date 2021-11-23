Judge sets bail at $5 million cash for Waukesha parade suspect

(Pool/WISN)

Bail is set at $5 million cash for Darrell Brooks, the man who has been with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly using his SUV to plow through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The judge says he believes Brooks is a flight risk.

If convicted on all counts, Brooks faces five consecutive life sentences, according to prosecutors, and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

A note on the death count and the charges: Brooks has officially been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, according to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office. But during his court hearing today, prosecutors said a sixth victim, a child, has also died.

Prosecutors said they will consider a sixth homicide charge due to the child's death.