The ages of the dead range from 52 to 81

The ages of the five deceased victims from Sunday’s Christmas parade incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin, ranged from 52 to 81, Police Chief Daniel Thompson said.

The victims include four women and one man, according to Thompson.

The police chief said he arrived to the scene minutes after the incident occurred. He described seeing heroism amid the chaos and tragedy. First responders and residents worked together to triage the victims and get them as stable as possible, Thompson said during Monday afternoon’s news conference.

Officers and residents took victims to the hospital in their personal vehicles, Thompson said.

Fire Chief Steve Howard said fire department personnel transported 22 patients to six area hospitals.

CNN is working to confirm the spellings of the names of the five deceased victims.