At least 5 killed after SUV plows into Wisconsin holiday parade

By Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 2:48 p.m. ET, November 22, 2021
23 min ago

The ages of the dead range from 52 to 81

From CNN’s Kay Jones

The ages of the five deceased victims from Sunday’s Christmas parade incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin, ranged from 52 to 81, Police Chief Daniel Thompson said.

The victims include four women and one man, according to Thompson.

The police chief said he arrived to the scene minutes after the incident occurred. He described seeing heroism amid the chaos and tragedy. First responders and residents worked together to triage the victims and get them as stable as possible, Thompson said during Monday afternoon’s news conference. 

Officers and residents took victims to the hospital in their personal vehicles, Thompson said.

Fire Chief Steve Howard said fire department personnel transported 22 patients to six area hospitals.

CNN is working to confirm the spellings of the names of the five deceased victims.

18 min ago

Suspect faces 5 counts of intentional homicide with more charges possible, says police chief

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson announced officials are referring five charges of intentional homicide for Darrell E. Brooks, the suspect in Sunday’s incident at the Christmas parade, adding more charges are possible

"At this time, the Waukesha Police Department is referring five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional charges based on the investigation," Thompson said speaking at a news conference this afternoon.

At least five people were killed and at least 48 more were injured when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials said.

36 min ago

Police identify suspect in parade incident

From CNN’s Kay Jones

Officials in Waukesha, Wisconsin, said the suspect in Sunday’s incident at the Christmas parade is Darrell E. Brooks. 

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said officials believe the 39-year-old acted alone.

Thompson added that Brooks was involved in a domestic disturbance just prior to driving his SUV through the parade Sunday afternoon. 

25 min ago

Police: Suspect involved in prior incident of "domestic disturbance" minutes before plowing into crowd

Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Daniel Thompson said that the suspect was involved in a "domestic disturbance" prior to plowing into a crowd at the Christmas parade that left at least five dead.

"We have information that the suspect prior to the incident was involved in a domestic disturbance which was just minutes prior and the suspect left that scene just prior to our arrival to that domestic disturbance," the chief said.

"When the suspect was driving through and into the crowd, one officer did discharge his firearm and fire shots at the suspect to stop the threat but due to the amount of people, had to stop, stop and fire — not fire any other additional shots," he continued.

Thompson added that the officer has been put on administrative leave.

He noted that there is "no evidence" that this is a terrorist incident.

45 min ago

2 of the injured parade crash victims are children in critical condition

At least 48 people were injured when an SUV slammed into a crowd gathered for a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday evening, Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at a news conference.

Of the injured, two are children in critical conditions, he said.

At least five people were killed in the parade incident.

1 hr 8 min ago

Biden on Waukesha incident: We pray that the spirit of togetherness uplifts the victims of this tragedy

President Biden addressed the Waukesha, Wisconsin, parade incident, where five people were killed and dozens were injured, calling it a "horrific act of violence."

"While we don't have all the facts and details yet, we know this morning that five families in Waukesha are facing fresh grief of a life without a loved one. At least 40 Americans are suffering from injuries, some of them in critical condition, and an entire community is struggling, struggling to cope with the horrific act of violence," Biden said during remarks from the White House.

The President offered prayers for the community.

"Last night the people of Waukesha were gathered to celebrate the start of a season of hope and togetherness and Thanksgiving. This morning Jill and I and the entire Biden family, and I'm sure all of us pray that that same spirit is going to embrace and lift up all the victims of this tragedy, bringing comfort to those recovering from their injuries and wrapping the families of those who died in support of their community. We're all grateful to the extraordinary work of first responders from law enforcement to the emergency room doctors, who are working around the clock to deal with the terrible consequence of what happened last night. My administration is monitoring the situation very closely," Biden said.

39 min ago

10 kids are in the ICU at Children's Wisconsin after Waukesha holiday parade incident

From CNN's Natasha Chen

Following Sunday’s Christmas parade incident in Waukesha, at least 10 children are in the ICU at Children’s Wisconsin, officials from the pediatric hospital in Milwaukee told reporters at a press conference Monday.

"They have 10 in ICU at the moment. They said six of those children are in critical condition. Three are in serious and one is in fair condition. These kids range from ages 3 to 16 years old. And there are three sets of siblings among the patients that they have there," CNN's Natasha Chen reported.

3 hr 29 min ago

Officials will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. ET 

Waukesha, Wisconsin, city and law enforcement officials will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local time) at City Hall.

What we know so far: At least five people are dead and more than 40 others are injured after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade, officials said.

There are indications the Waukesha suspect was fleeing another incident when he drove into the parade route, according to multiple law enforcement sources familiar with preliminary investigation findings.

1 hr 23 min ago

Children's Wisconsin received 18 patients following parade incident

From CNN’s Claudia Dominguez

Police investigate at the scene of a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on November 21.
Police investigate at the scene of a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on November 21. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP)

Children’s Wisconsin, a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee, told CNN that 18 patients were taken to their facility following Sunday’s Christmas parade incident in Waukesha.

CNN had reported earlier that 15 patients were being treated at that hospital, with no fatalities as of Sunday night.

The hospital will hold a news conference at 12 p.m. ET to share information on how they are continuing to treat the children who were injured.