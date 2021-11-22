3 sets of siblings are among the injured

Eighteen children, including three sets of siblings, were taken to Children’s Wisconsin after an SUV barreled through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday night, Amy Drendel, director of the Emergency Department and Trauma Center, said today.

The children's ages ranged from 3 to 16, Drendel said at a news conference.

“Injuries ranged from facial abrasions to broken bones to serious head injuries. Six of these patients were sent to the operating room last night and two additional patients are undergoing surgeries today,” Drendel said.

Dr. Michael Gutzeit, chief medical officer and vice president of Children’s Wisconsin, thanked the community and first responders for their efforts in handling the incident.

“I want to emphasize and express thanks to the community for the effort in their response. That begins with the gratitude for law enforcement who responded to the incident and was able to secure the incident. I want to commend the efforts of the Emergency Medical Services responders and other local hospitals who successfully stabilized patients before transporting or transferring kids to be cared for by our pediatric specialists,” Gutzeit said.

Children’s Wisconsin has contacted each of the patient’s families, Gutzeit said.

“Last night our community was impacted by the tragic and intense incident at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and loved ones during this very tragic time,” Gutzeit said. “The injuries from Sunday night will go well beyond the physical and will take time to heal. We all must continue to lean on each other to encourage those impacted to reach out and use the resources that are available to them.”

Children’s Wisconsin said it has mental and behavioral support specialists available to support patients and families who need resources.