US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Wisconsin parade car plow

live news

Live

Trial in Ahmaud Arbery's killing

Live Updates

At least 5 killed after SUV plows into Wisconsin holiday parade

By Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 5:53 p.m. ET, November 22, 2021
25 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr 5 min ago

3 sets of siblings are among the injured

From CNN's Claudia Dominguez

Eighteen children, including three sets of siblings, were taken to Children’s Wisconsin after an SUV barreled through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday night, Amy Drendel, director of the Emergency Department and Trauma Center, said today.

The children's ages ranged from 3 to 16, Drendel said at a news conference.

“Injuries ranged from facial abrasions to broken bones to serious head injuries. Six of these patients were sent to the operating room last night and two additional patients are undergoing surgeries today,” Drendel said.  

Dr. Michael Gutzeit, chief medical officer and vice president of Children’s Wisconsin, thanked the community and first responders for their efforts in handling the incident.

“I want to emphasize and express thanks to the community for the effort in their response. That begins with the gratitude for law enforcement who responded to the incident and was able to secure the incident. I want to commend the efforts of the Emergency Medical Services responders and other local hospitals who successfully stabilized patients before transporting or transferring kids to be cared for by our pediatric specialists,” Gutzeit said.

Children’s Wisconsin has contacted each of the patient’s families, Gutzeit said.

“Last night our community was impacted by the tragic and intense incident at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and loved ones during this very tragic time,” Gutzeit said. “The injuries from Sunday night will go well beyond the physical and will take time to heal. We all must continue to lean on each other to encourage those impacted to reach out and use the resources that are available to them.”

Children’s Wisconsin said it has mental and behavioral support specialists available to support patients and families who need resources. 

3 hr 13 min ago

Waukesha school superintendent: "District will resume classes after the Thanksgiving holiday"

From CNN's Leinz Vales

The Waukesha School District Superintendent announced that the district will remain closed until the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday. Schools in the district were closed on today following the parade incident, where five people were killed and dozens were injured.

“Our counseling and lunch services will be available to students and staff again tomorrow,” said Jim Sebert, the superintendent of the Waukesha School district at a news conference. “The district will resume classes after the Thanksgiving holiday per our school calendar on Monday November 29th."

Sebert went on to say that additional resources and assistance will be provided to families with in the Waukesha community.

“Further information and any additional updates will continue to be available on our district websites," said Sebert. "I am deeply sorry that we are here today and we look forward to healing both as a school community, and a larger Waukesha community.”

2 hr 57 min ago

Official describes how dozens of victims were transported and treated at a nearby hospital after crash

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Alan Johnson, vice president of critical care and specialty services at ProHealth Care based in Waukesha, Wisconsin
Alan Johnson, vice president of critical care and specialty services at ProHealth Care based in Waukesha, Wisconsin (CNN)

Alan Johnson, vice president of critical care and specialty services at ProHealth Care based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, provided an update on those who were treated at a nearby hospital after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade.

Johnson said during a news conference that 48 victims of the parade were transported to area hospital, where 29 were taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital, which Johnson noted was just a few blocks away from the parade route.

"Victims started arriving very quickly after the incident. In fact, many of ProHealth Care staff were attending the parade, witnessed this tragedy, and provided immediate first aid to victims," Johnson said.

Johnson said that both children and adults were brought in to receive care.

"There were many children among the victims brought to Waukesha Memorial. After initial assessment, stabilization and treatment, we transferred 11 of those to Children's of Wisconsin. Four victims were admitted to Waukesha Memorial, they are all currently stable and many of them will likely discharge from the hospital today," he said.

Johnson also said that one victim that was brought to Waukesha Memorial Hospital was pronounced dead on arrival.

Twelve others who were treated in the emergency department were released.

"In addition to those who were on duty at Waukesha Memorial last night, many others rushed to the hospital to help. They included nearly every one of our emergency department physicians, countless surgeons and an anesthesiologists, hospitalists and nurses. What I saw on display last night in response to this crisis was nothing less than the highest level of professionalism," Johnson added.

2 hr 29 min ago

The ages of the dead range from 52 to 81

From CNN’s Kay Jones

The ages of the five deceased victims from Sunday’s Christmas parade incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin, ranged from 52 to 81, Police Chief Daniel Thompson said.

The victims include four women and one man, according to Thompson.

The police chief said he arrived to the scene minutes after the incident occurred. He described seeing heroism amid the chaos and tragedy. First responders and residents worked together to triage the victims and get them as stable as possible, Thompson said during Monday afternoon’s news conference. 

Officers and residents took victims to the hospital in their personal vehicles, Thompson said.

Fire Chief Steve Howard said fire department personnel transported 22 patients to six area hospitals.

CNN is working to confirm the spellings of the names of the five deceased victims.

3 hr 22 min ago

Suspect faces 5 counts of intentional homicide with more charges possible, says police chief

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson announced officials are referring five charges of intentional homicide for Darrell E. Brooks, the suspect in Sunday’s incident at the Christmas parade, adding more charges are possible

"At this time, the Waukesha Police Department is referring five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional charges based on the investigation," Thompson said speaking at a news conference this afternoon.

At least five people were killed and at least 48 more were injured when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials said.

3 hr 40 min ago

Police identify suspect in parade incident

From CNN’s Kay Jones

WTMJ
WTMJ

Officials in Waukesha, Wisconsin, said the suspect in Sunday’s incident at the Christmas parade is Darrell E. Brooks. 

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said officials believe the 39-year-old acted alone.

Thompson added that Brooks was involved in a domestic disturbance just prior to driving his SUV through the parade Sunday afternoon. 

3 hr 29 min ago

Police: Suspect involved in prior incident of "domestic disturbance" minutes before plowing into crowd

WTMJ
WTMJ

Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Daniel Thompson said that the suspect was involved in a "domestic disturbance" prior to plowing into a crowd at the Christmas parade that left at least five dead.

"We have information that the suspect prior to the incident was involved in a domestic disturbance which was just minutes prior and the suspect left that scene just prior to our arrival to that domestic disturbance," the chief said.

"When the suspect was driving through and into the crowd, one officer did discharge his firearm and fire shots at the suspect to stop the threat but due to the amount of people, had to stop, stop and fire — not fire any other additional shots," he continued.

Thompson added that the officer has been put on administrative leave.

He noted that there is "no evidence" that this is a terrorist incident.

3 hr 50 min ago

2 of the injured parade crash victims are children in critical condition

At least 48 people were injured when an SUV slammed into a crowd gathered for a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday evening, Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at a news conference.

Of the injured, two are children in critical conditions, he said.

At least five people were killed in the parade incident.

4 hr 13 min ago

Biden on Waukesha incident: We pray that the spirit of togetherness uplifts the victims of this tragedy

(Pool)
(Pool)

President Biden addressed the Waukesha, Wisconsin, parade incident, where five people were killed and dozens were injured, calling it a "horrific act of violence."

"While we don't have all the facts and details yet, we know this morning that five families in Waukesha are facing fresh grief of a life without a loved one. At least 40 Americans are suffering from injuries, some of them in critical condition, and an entire community is struggling, struggling to cope with the horrific act of violence," Biden said during remarks from the White House.

The President offered prayers for the community.

"Last night the people of Waukesha were gathered to celebrate the start of a season of hope and togetherness and Thanksgiving. This morning Jill and I and the entire Biden family, and I'm sure all of us pray that that same spirit is going to embrace and lift up all the victims of this tragedy, bringing comfort to those recovering from their injuries and wrapping the families of those who died in support of their community. We're all grateful to the extraordinary work of first responders from law enforcement to the emergency room doctors, who are working around the clock to deal with the terrible consequence of what happened last night. My administration is monitoring the situation very closely," Biden said.