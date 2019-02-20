Winter weather grips the USBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
What to expect on the West Coast
From CNN's Dave Hennen
The winter storm brining snow and sleet to much of the East Coast isn't the US's only one: Another storm will impact much of the west with more snow and cold over the next couple of days.
Here's what we're looking out for:
- Winter watches, warnings advisories stretch from the Mexican to Canadian border
- Las Vegas is under a winter weather advisory, with up to an inch or two of snow forecast.
- Heavy snow is expected to fall in the mountains of Southern California.
- Freeze warnings continue for Phoenix.
Most of the Eastern US will get snow, sleet or freezing rain
From CNN's Judson Jones
A potent winter storm is poised to deliver a mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain and possible flooding across much of the eastern United States through Thursday.
More than 117 million people in the country, many from the Plains and Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, are under some sort of winter weather watch, warning or advisory. Nearly 20 million are facing a flood warning, watch or a flash flood watch across the Southeast.
Warm moist air streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico will combine with a colder storm system exiting the Rockies to create an expected wintry mix Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Heavy rain fell in the South throughout Tuesday.
Much of the Pacific Northwest is also under winter weather warnings or watches.