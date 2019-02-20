Thundersnow sweeps through Ohio and Maryland

Intense snow bands moving through the areas are putting on a show today.

An Ohio Department of Transportation picked up some thunder bolts and lightening early this morning.

Later in Cumberland, Maryland, some intense rolling thunder echoed across the area.

What is thundersnow anyway? In simple terms, it is when a storm is strong enough to have thunder, but still cold enough to still have snow and not rain.

The snow will reflect the light, making it seem like you could be standing in a cloud and acts as a dampener, muffling the thunder. It can even act like a prism for the lightening, creating different colors of light like green and blue.